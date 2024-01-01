We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
KT-T Series
All Spec
TOUCH
-
Touch type
IR(Infrared Rays) Spread
-
Available object size for touch
Ø 8mm
-
Scan Time
9 ~ 14ms
-
Accuracy
1mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
2.8T (Anti-Glare)
-
Operating Systme Support
Windows 7, Windows 8 / Mac OS X (10.7 or later) / Android / Linux (Kernel 3.9 or later)
-
Multi touch point
Max 10 Point
-
Touch Resolution
1,428 x 803
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Compatible Products
49SE3B, 49SM5B, 49SE3KB, 49SM5KB, 49SM3B, 49SL5B
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
USB
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
27.0mm
-
Overlay Dimension (W x H x D)
1,132 x 660 x 23.5 mm (Max 60 mm)
-
Weight (Head)
8kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
USB
-
Typ.
1.31W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
IWB Software
No
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Manual (Overlay), Install Accessories
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.