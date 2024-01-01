About Cookies on This Site

SE3KB Series

43SE3KB

SE3KB Series

(3)

Portrait & Landscape MODES

Portrait & Landscape MODES

Both portrait and landscape scenes are available.
Remote Control via RS232C & Network

Remote Control via RS232C & Network

SuperSign embedded player with RJ45 interface allows easy content transfer and control via network

Network based content control
USB Content Scheduling

USB Content Scheduling

Play and schedule contents with a USB connection-no server connection required.
Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating

Circuit board reliability is enhanced with conformal coating that protects against dust, iron powder, humidity and other harsh conditions.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    43"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    350cd/m²

CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (1)

  • DP

    No

  • DVI

    Yes (1)

  • Analog (RGB)

    Yes (1)

  • Audio

    Yes (1)

  • External Control (RS232C IN)

    Yes (1)

  • External Control (RJ45)

    Yes (1)

  • External Control (IR receiver)

    Yes (1)

  • External Control (Pixel Sensor)

    No

  • USB

    Yes (2)

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

  • Audio Out

    Yes

  • Externel Speaker Out

    No

  • External Control (RS232C OUT)

    Yes (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    11.9mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    969.6mm X 563.9mm X 54mm (38.6mm : Thinnest Part)

  • Weight (Head)

    10.0kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    200mm x 200mm

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    No

  • External Media player Attatchable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign-w lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

  • Optional

    Stand (ST-432T), Media player, Wall bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S)

GENERAL

  • Region

    Global

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.