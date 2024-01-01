About Cookies on This Site

SE3KE Series

43SE3KE-B

43SE3KE-B

(4)
An Essential Way of Delivering Dynamic Content

The SE3KE series satisfies a wide range of display purposes in your business while reducing operational costs with low power consumption. Easy-to-use menus designed for business purposes make for a more convenient and powerful display.
User-Friendly Menu for Digital Signage
Simple Content Management

With the signage dedicated home menu, users can check key information related to displays at a glance. On the bottom, the content management menu is provided, letting you explore and play available content and set playlists with desired schedules using a remote controller.
USB Content Scheduling & Data Cloning
Simple Content Management

USB content scheduling and cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal content playback and operation, since users don't have to set up each display one by one. Once users copy data to a USB in one display, it will be easily distributed to others through a USB plug-in.

Efficient Operation

Stand-by Screen Mode

The SE3KE series partially keeps power-on status controllable by network while the screen is turned off, enabling efficient power management.

Scheduled Screen Wash.

ISM (Image Sticking Minimization) mode supports users in setting up periods and times to refresh the screen to prevent the occurrence of image sticking.

18/7 Operation

The SE3KE series can be operated for 18 hours a day, which provides users with the flexibility to allocate and operate it in places that are open for long periods of time.

A Wide Range of Interfaces
Excellent Connectivity

Thanks to its high compatibility with diverse interfaces, users can select among various input/output sources for optimal content playback and control.
Compatibility with AV Control Systems
Excellent Connectivity

The SE3KE series has been certified Crestron Connectedfor a higher level of compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control1, boosting business management efficiency.
Detachable Logo & Built-in Speaker
Industrial Design

The detachable logo makes it easy for the user to arrange the signage. Also, sounds can be played from built-in speakers, offering viewers various multi-media experiences.
Conformal Coating
Industrial Design

The product can be often unavoidably exposed to dust and water during maintenance. Conformal coating on major circuit board eliminates such circumstances by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    43"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    12 ms (G to G BW), 9.4 ms (WOT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    AGP Haze 1%

  • Life time (Typ.)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Guaranteed Operating Hours

    18 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB

  • Output

    Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    969.6 x 563.9 x 54 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    10.0 kg

  • Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

    969.6 x 622.2 x 193 mm

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    12.5 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,052 x 650 x 123 mm

  • Packed Weight

    12.6 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200 mm

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ./Max)

    55 W / 90 W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    38.5 W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    20 W (10 W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes (MP500 / MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control / Control+

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

  • Optional

    Stand (ST-432T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S), Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500), Touch Overlay (KT-T43E)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.