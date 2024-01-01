About Cookies on This Site

SH7E Series

43SH7E-B

SH7E Series

(3)
Smart Digital Signage with High Visibility

Smart Digital Signage with High Visibility

With a powerfully enhanced smart platform, the SH7E series is a versatile display able to respond to each customer's specific needs. Moreover, it delivers clear and vivid content with high brightness, which is ideal for brightly lit locations.
High Visibility
Superior Picture Quality

High Visibility

The 700 cd/m² brightness is enough to stand out against the surrounding background, so signage can attract passerby and delivers content vividly and effectively.
Wide Viewing Angle
Superior Picture Quality

Wide Viewing Angle

Thanks to IPS technology, SH7E series provides a clear, vibrant picture with no washed out tones at any angle.
Thermal Printer Supported
Outstanding Performance

Thermal Printer Supported

Users can easily enable the thermal printer solution* by plugging a USB into the display. It functions versatilely as a ticketing machine for various locations such as restaurants, movie theaters, banks and airports.

*Supported model: NIPPON PRIMEX ( NP-3511,NP-3611)

Real-time Control & Monitoring
Outstanding Performance

Real-time Control & Monitoring

The maintenance gets easier and faster with Signage 365 Care, a cloud service solution provided by LGE service. It remotely manages status of displays in clent workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client's business.
User-friendly Smart Platform
High Performance

User-friendly Smart Platform

The LG webOS smart signage platform is tailored to diverse commercial requirements. It supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK*, so SIs can easily build and execute their own apps. Moreover, LG webOS enhances user convenience by providing an intuitive UI that is optimized for business purposes.

*SDK: Software Development Kit

All-in-one Display
High Performance

All-in-one Display

Powered by a smart platform, SH7E easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc. via USB plug-in. The overall cost of ownership is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players.
Embedded CMS
Easy Management

Embedded CMS

The embedded CMS* allows you to edit and play content, schedule a playlist and even group and control signages via remote control, without need for a separate PC. This makes content management much easier and user-friendly.

*CMS: Content Management System

Moblie & Web Monitoring
Easy Management

Moblie & Web Monitoring

Through the control manager, the embedded web monitoring program, you can check the status, control settings, and receive log information and other data in real-time.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    43"

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

    700

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    969.6 x 563.9 x 54 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    10.5 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,052 x 650 x 123 mm

  • Packed Weight

    12.6 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ. / Max.

    95 W / 125 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    67 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    N/A / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media player Attatchable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Link

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    Stand (ST-432T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Touch Overlay (KT-T43E)

