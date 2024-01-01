We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SM5KC Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
43"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
450cd/m²
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, SD card
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ in, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor, USB 3.0, SD Card
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
969.6 x 563.9 x 38.6 mm
-
Weight (Head)
9.8 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200mm x 200mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Switch
No
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
75 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
55 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
N/A / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)
-
Audio Power
20 W (10 W x 2) for Internal Speaker (6 ohm)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (included 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover
-
Optional
Speaker (SP-5000), Stand (ST-432T), Pixel sensor (KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.