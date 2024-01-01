We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UH5E Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD, RGB)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
500
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 28%
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable), External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
11.9 mm (T), 12.4 mm (R/L), 15.5 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,103.2 x 648 x 38.6 mm
-
Weight (Head)
13.3 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,197 x 760 x 166 mm
-
Packed Weight
17.7 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
105 W / 150 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
74 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Speaker (SP-5200), Stand (ST-201T), Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
-
