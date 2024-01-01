We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SH7DB Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
54.64" (1387.80mm) diagonal
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
700cd/m²
CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (1)
-
DP
Yes (1)
-
DVI
Yes (1)
-
Analog (RGB)
Yes (1)
-
Audio
Yes (1)
-
External Control (RS232C(Phone Jack Type))
Yes (1)
-
External Control (RJ45)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (IR receiver)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (Pixel Sensor(Optional))
Yes
-
USB
Yes (1)
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
DP Out
Yes
-
Audio Out
Yes
-
Externel Speaker Out
Yes (1, L/R)
-
External Control (RS232C OUT)
Yes (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
7.4mm (T/L/R/U even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
123.0cm X 71.4cm X 3.2cm
-
Weight (Head)
27.0kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
400mm x 400mm
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
-
Optional
SP-2100 (External Speaker), ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (WiFi USB Dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS Kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel Sensor)
GENERAL
-
Region
Global
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.