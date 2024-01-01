We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UH5B Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
500cd/m²
CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (1), HDMI /HDCP2.2
-
DP
Yes (1), DP /HDCP1.3
-
DVI-D
Yes (1), HDCP2.2
-
Analog (RGB)
Yes (1)
-
Audio In
Yes (1), RGB/DVI
-
External Control (RS232C IN)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (RJ45)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (IR receiver)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (Pixel Sensor)
Yes (1)
-
USB (USB3.0)
Yes (1)
-
SD Card (SDHC/Full Size)
Yes (1)
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
DP Out
Yes (1), SST/DP1.2a
-
Audio Out
Yes (1)
-
Externel Speaker Out
Yes (L/R), 6 ohm
-
External Control (RS232C OUT)
Yes (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
12.1mm (T), 12.6mm (R/L), 15.7mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,458.6mm X 848.9mm X 40.1mm
-
Weight (Head)
26.0kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300mm x 300mm
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover
-
Optional
Speaker (SP-5200), Stand (ST-651T), Pixel sensor (KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HD Base T (EB-B100)
GENERAL
-
Region
Global
-
