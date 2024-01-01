We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LS95A Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
97.52" (2476.95 mm) diagonal
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
500cd/m²
CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
DP
Yes (1)
-
DVI-D
Yes (1)
-
Analog
No
-
Audio
DVI-D, Component
-
External Control (RS232C IN)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (RJ45)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (IR/Light sensor)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (Pixel Sensor)
No
-
USB
USB 3.0 : 1EA, USB 2.0 : 2EA
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
DP Out
Yes (1)
-
Audio (SPDIF)
Yes (1)
-
Externel Speaker Out
Yes (1, L/R)
-
External Control (RS232C OUT)
Yes (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
Even bezel : 14.9mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
2,191.8mm X 1246.8mm X 69.4mm
-
Weight (Head)
88.0kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
800mm x 400mm
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
No
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
No
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, CD (Owner's Manual, SuperSign Program / Manual), HDMI2.0 Cable,DP cable,Phone jack to BNC cable, RS-232C, WIFI Dongle, EYE-BOLT
-
Optional
SP-2200 (External Speaker)
GENERAL
-
Region
Global
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.