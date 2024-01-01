About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Narrow Bezel Video Wall

Specs

Support

Resource

Ultra Narrow Bezel Video Wall

55LV77D-B

Ultra Narrow Bezel Video Wall

(0)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)

    700

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI, RGB, Audio, USB

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Reciever

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    2.25 mm (L/T) / 1.25 mm (R/B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,213.4 x 684.2 x 88.5 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    23 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,337 x 828 x 239 mm

  • Packed Weight

    30.5 kg

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    230 W

  • Max

    290 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    130 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    NA / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    No

  • External Media player Attatchable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign W

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote controller, Power cable, DP cable, IR receiver, RS-232C cable, Tiling guide, Screw

  • Optional

    WM-L640V (Landscape), WM-P640V (Portrait), Frame kit (Horizontal: FK-55V10 / Vertical: FK-55V20)

