We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
VM5E Series
* The 0.9mm even panel bezel and 1.8mm BtB size (borderless type, no metal bezel) have been verfifed by Nemko, a global institution that tests and certifies electrical equipment.
* The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
* Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
* The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
500
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
0.9 mm (Even), B to B 1.8 mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,211.4 x 682.2 x 86.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
18.6 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,353 x 855 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
25.3 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
160 W
-
Max
180 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
80 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes(EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes (Piggyback)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control / Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.