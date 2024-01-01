About Cookies on This Site

130" All-in-one LED Screen

LAA015FL7B1

130" All-in-one LED Screen

130" Large Screen with No Bezel

The Most Effective Audiovisual Effects

130" Large Screen with No Bezel

The greatest advantage of LG's LED screen is the 130-inch large-sized screen with no bezel. Even bigger than four 55-inch conventional LCD displays combined, it displays content without lines or distortions and provides a more immersive visual experience.

Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR10 Pro

The Most Effective Audiovisual Effects

Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro support, content becomes more vivid and has greater visual impact. The wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio allows viewers to fully enjoy content as it appears in real life.

Immersive Surface Sound

The Most Effective Audiovisual Effects

Immersive Surface Sound

The 130" All-in-one LED Screen doesn't require any additional speakers for its impactful audio effect. Its embedded Surface Sound comes from the entire screen with 162W (4.5W x 36points) and is able to reach all meeting attendees, including people seated far from the screen.

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

PBP (Picture-By-Picture) features multi screen in a single display with upto 2 input sources while PIP (Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content source.

Installation Options for Various Environments

Easy Installation for User Convenience

Installation Options for
Various Environments

The 130" All-in-one LED Screen can be installed in various setups, depending on its environment.

*Mounting accessories (wall mount, stand, etc.) are not included with LG products.

Easy Remote Control Support
Easy Installation for User Convenience

Easy Remote Control Support

The 130" All-in-one LED Screen allows the user to easily access the settings, such as picture mode, volume, etc. using a remote control instead of needing to connect to a PC. It uses the same UI as general LG digital signages, so users can easily learn how to use it.
Front Serviceability
Easy Installation for User Convenience

Front Serviceability

The LED screen can be easily installed and managed from the front side for easy operation. Its LED modules can also be simply attached or detached by hand or with a magnetic tool.
Auto Configuration
Easy Installation for User Convenience

Auto Configuration

LG's 130" All-in-one LED Screen is composed of one master unit case and eight slave unit cases. Each unit case automatically recognizes its location and setting values, so the screen doesn't require any complicated screen setup process. All you need to do is turn on the screen.
High Performance SoC with webOS
Operational Efficiency

High Performance SoC with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
Compatibility with AV Control Systems
High Compatibility for Meeting Room

Compatibility with AV Control Systems

The LED screen has been certified Crestron Connected® for a higher level of compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

*Network-based control.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

SuperSign Solution

The LED screen is compatible with LG SuperSign CMS, which is a comprehensive software solution for integrated content management. This makes content creation and distribution much easier, helping your business save time and operate more effectively across its locations.

Signage365Care

Maintenance is easier and faster with the optional Signage365Care* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of clients' businesses.

*The availability of the "Signage365Care" service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pitch Name

    P1.5

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.50

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920x1,080

  • Screen Dimension (W x H x D,mm)

    2,880 x 1,620 x 128.5 (w/o Screen Frame)

  • Screen Weight (kg)

    175 (w/o Screen Frame)

  • No. of Modules per Unit Case (W x H)

    4 x 3

  • Unit Case Resolution (W x H)

    640 x 360

  • Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    960 x 540 x 128.5

  • Unit Case Surface Area

    0.518

  • Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)

    Master: 20.85
    Slave: 19.24

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    37.6

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    444,444

  • Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Unit Case Material

    Front : Die Casting Aluminum
    Rear : PC+ABS

  • Service Access

    Front and Rear

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Max. Brightness (cd/m²)

    500

  • Color Temperature

    6,500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    95%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16(HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    2,900

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    980

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    622

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50/60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

  • Sound Output (Max.)

    162W

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80% RH

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1/EN 60950-1/UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class A/CE/KC

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONNECTIVITY (EMBEDDED CONTROLLER)

  • Video Inputs

    HDMI In(3), DP In, USB 2.0

  • Control

    RJ45 In, RS232C In/out

  • Special Features

    Temperature Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Crestron Connected (Network based control)

BASIC ACCESSORY

  • Basic Accessory

    Data Cable, LAN Cable, Power Cord, RS232C Gender (9pin to Phone Jack), Remote Controller, IR Receiver, Manual

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.