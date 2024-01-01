We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-One LED Display with webOS
A man explains content on the screen of an LAEC installed with a dedicated stand in an auditorium.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
* Stand accessories differ by models, and need to be purchased separately.
Easy Installation
This consists of total 3 steps' images for securing cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.
* Fixing screws or installing wall mount / accessories is needed additionally.
* The image is illustrated as an example of LAEC015 model.
Versatile Installation with Dedicated Accessories
The LAEC installed on the wall with wall mounted. The LAEC’s have been installed along with the optional dedicated stand in an event hall. Two LAECs are installed on a hotel's ballroom walls side by side
Magic Remote for Easy of Use
The functions of the LG Magic Remote are shown in two images. The left image show the Magic Remote’s function which allow it to be used as a laser pointer on the LAEC screen. The right image is the Freeze Function, and when the Freeze button on the Magic Remote is pressed, the LAEC screen installed on the conference room wall is paused.
* LG Magic Remote needs to be purchased separately.
** The FREEZE function is only available when the LAEC is connected to an external input signal.
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
LAEC018-GN2
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.88
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
1,920x1,080
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
300x168.75
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
284,444
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.2
-
Cabinet material
Aluminum
-
Service access
Front
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
12x12 (Total 144)
-
Screen Resolution (WxH)
1,920x1,080
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)
3,604x2,029x45.5 (Thickest 81)
-
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
7.29
-
Weight of the screen
190
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
500
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
-
Brightness Uniformity
0.98
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Color Temperature
3,200~9,300
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
302
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
1,030
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,000
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
2,200
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
880
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)
7,506
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)
3,004
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to +40℃
-
Operating Humidity
10~90%RH
-
IP rating Front
IP30
-
IP rating Rear
IP20
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL,CB,CE-RED
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
Embedded(webOS)
SPEAKER
-
Speaker
Built-in(9W+9W)
I/O PORT
-
I/O Port
HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Optical Digital Audio Out
