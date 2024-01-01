About Cookies on This Site

GSCA Versatile Series

GSCA Versatile Series

GSCA039-GN2

GSCA Versatile Series

Fast Installation

Various factors including magnets on the top and bottom, positioning pins, handles and fast locks help installers easily set up and dismantle the LED screens without additional tools.

Easy Maintenance

The GSCA series applied a simple Lock Fixing method which requires no additional tools, making it easier to replace LED modules or power/data units. It saves cost and time for maintenance.

Two Cabinet Options

The GSCA series offers two sizes of cabinets enabling a screen size configuration that fits perfectly with customer's demands.

IP Rated Weatherproof
& 90° Corner Design

The cabinet is IP65 certified, allowing stable operation unaffected by weather and harsh outdoor environments. Also, if you add a 90° corner option, the GSCA series can deliver flawless content even when installed on the corners.

Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose installation options according to their environment and minimizes limitations in installation and maintenance.
All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    3.91

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    64 × 128

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    250 × 500

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    1.40

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2x2 / 2x1(Half-sized)

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    128x256 / 128×128(Half-sized)

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    500x1,000x67 / 500×500×67(Half-sized)

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.500 / 0.250 (Half-sized)

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)

    12.5 / 7.9 (Half-sized)

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    24.9 / 31.7 (Half-sized)

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    65,536

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.3

  • Cabinet Material

    Die Casting
    Magnesium Alloy

  • Service Access

    Front or Rear
    (One Option Only)

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness

    5,000

  • Color Temperature

    6,500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    155

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003CxCy

  • Contrast Ratio

    6,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    300 / 150(Half-sized)

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    100 / 50(Half-sized)

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    600

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -20℃ to +45℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10-99%RH

  • IP Rating (Front / Rear)

    IP65

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.