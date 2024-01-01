We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GSCA Versatile Series
Fast Installation
Two Cabinet Options
IP Rated Weatherproof
& 90° Corner Design
IP Rated Weatherproof
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
3.91
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
64 × 128
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
250 × 500
-
Weight per Module (kg)
1.40
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2x2 / 2x1(Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
128x256 / 128×128(Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
500x1,000x67 / 500×500×67(Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
0.500 / 0.250 (Half-sized)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)
12.5 / 7.9 (Half-sized)
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
24.9 / 31.7 (Half-sized)
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
65,536
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.3
-
Cabinet Material
Die Casting
Magnesium Alloy
-
Service Access
Front or Rear
(One Option Only)
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Brightness
5,000
-
Color Temperature
6,500
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
155
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.003CxCy
-
Contrast Ratio
6,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
14
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
300 / 150(Half-sized)
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
100 / 50(Half-sized)
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
600
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-20℃ to +45℃
-
Operating Humidity
10-99%RH
-
IP Rating (Front / Rear)
IP65
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
