About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
EJ5E Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a dealer

EJ5E Series

65EJ5E-B

EJ5E Series

(1)
Artistic Space Beyond Display

Artistic Space Beyond Display

This sophisticated wallpaper OLED signage achieves the best possible picture quality, concealing its presence by blending in with the wall. Minimal space is required for installation, which simplifies the construction process.
Perfect Black
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Black

Limitless contrast and the deepest blacks
Self-lighting pixels switch off completely to reproduce absolutes blacks with no light bleed, offering infinite contrast
Perfect Color
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Color

Accurate & stable color reproduction
Self-lighting pixels bring colors to life with superb accuracy.
Perfect Viewing Screen
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Viewing Screen

Wide viewing angle
LG OLED Signage delivers awe-inspiring picture quality across the entire screen, even from wide viewing angles.
Perfect Design
Ultimate Elegance of Design

Perfect Design

LG's OLED technology unlocks the new worlds of design flexibility with unbelievably lightweight and slim display. The advantages the OLED display brings are countless from the easier installation to a sleek look.
Hide in Plain Sight
Ultimate Elegance of Design

Hide in Plain Sight

The subtle edge of the wallpaper OLED totally blends in with the wall, giving audiences the sensation that content is being played directly within the wall itself. Integrating with and adding to a luxurious interior design, the wallpaper OLED is an effective method for delivering advertisements and information.
N×N Expandable Screen Size
Realizing an Immersive View

N×N Expandable Screen Size

By tiling up displays horizontally and vertically, the screen size can be as large as users want. Expansive, large screens are more effective at moving viewers by providing an incredibly immersive viewing experience.
LAN Daisy Chain Management
Realizing an Immersive View

LAN Daisy Chain Management

A LAN daisy chain allows you to execute commands to control and monitor the screens and even update their firmware.
Wall Fixers Optimized for Simple Tiling
Easy Installation

Wall Fixers Optimized for Simple Tiling

The overall installation process of the wallpaper OLED has gotten much easier. Once the dedicated wall fixers are driven into a wall, a display can be easily hung on them. Video wall tiling has become more convenient, thanks to its front installation feature, which departs from the conventional side-sliding method.
Enhanced Flexibility of Cables
Easy Installation

Enhanced Flexibility of Cables

As a result of in-depth consideration of usage scenarios, improvements have been made to the flexibility of common cables connecting the display to the signage box. These new cables are pliable enough to be easily embedded in a wall or other structures.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    65"

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400/150 cd/m2 (APL 25%/100%) * Average Picture Level

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Hard Coating (2H), Anti-reflection Treatment of the Front Polarizer (Reflectance Typ. 1.2%)

  • Life time (Typ.)

    30,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    12 Hrs / 7 Days (Moving Video Only)

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, External IR Receiver

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    (Off bezel) 0.9 mm (Even) (On bezel) 8.1 mm (T), 10.7 mm (B), 8.3 mm (L/R)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    (Head) 1,445.1 x 822.6 x 6.0 mm (Signage Box) 754 x 239 x 35.5 mm

  • Weight

    13.5 kg (Set)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,590 x 965 x 205 mm

  • Packed Weight

    23.4 kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature Range

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity Range

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ./Max)

    440 W (8 color bar) / 478 W (8 color bar)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    No

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control+ / Control

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2ea Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (1,150mm x 4ea for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.