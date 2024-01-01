EJ5E Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400/150 cd/m2 (APL 25%/100%) * Average Picture Level
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Hard Coating (2H), Anti-reflection Treatment of the Front Polarizer (Reflectance Typ. 1.2%)
-
Life time (Typ.)
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
12 Hrs / 7 Days (Moving Video Only)
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, External IR Receiver
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
(Off bezel) 0.9 mm (Even) (On bezel) 8.1 mm (T), 10.7 mm (B), 8.3 mm (L/R)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
(Head) 1,445.1 x 822.6 x 6.0 mm (Signage Box) 754 x 239 x 35.5 mm
-
Weight
13.5 kg (Set)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,590 x 965 x 205 mm
-
Packed Weight
23.4 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ./Max)
440 W (8 color bar) / 478 W (8 color bar)
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control+ / Control
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2ea Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (1,150mm x 4ea for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable)
