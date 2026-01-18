About Cookies on This Site

Wall Air Conditioner Allergens Filter

Wall Air Conditioner Allergens Filter

MDJ66064301
15 degree side view
front view
top view
15 degree side view
front view
top view

Key Features

  • LG Air Conditioners Genuine Filter

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

Hold the handle of the air filter and lift it up and the allergen filter is installed

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Turn off the power and lift by the handle of the air filter.

Turn off the power and lift by the handle of the air filter

STEP 2

Put an allergen filter in the middle.

Put an allergen filter in the middle.

STEP 3

Push down hooks to assemble the air filter.

Push down hooks to assemble the air filter

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

STEP 1

Turn off the power and lift by the handle of the air filter.

STEP 2

Clean the filter with a vacuum cleaner.

STEP 3

Push down hooks to assemble the air filter.

DIMENSIONS

MDJ66064301

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    MDJ66064301

  • Category

    Filter

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    260 x 50 x 5

  • Net Weight (g)

    5

