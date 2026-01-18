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LG PuriCare™ 360º Air Purifier Ultra-fine Filter
LG PuriCare™ 360º Air Purifier Ultra-fine Filter
Key Features
- LG Air Purifiers Genuine Ultra-fine Filter
- Primarily minimizing large particles floating in the air, including pet hair
- If contaminated, clean the ultrafine filter with a vacuum cleaner or soft brush.
Mounting Location
* The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
* For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Clean
* For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Remove the cover from the appliance.
STEP 1
STEP 2
Remove dust from the ultra-fine filter with a vacuum cleaner or soft brush.
STEP 2
STEP 3
Insert the fixing parts at the bottom of the cover into the holes at the bottom of the appliance before you close the cover.
STEP 3
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
MDJ65204421
Category
Filter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
H 170
Length (cm)
89
Net Weight (g)
12
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