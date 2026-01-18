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TV Magic Remote Controller

TV Magic Remote Controller

AKB75375519
Front view of TV Magic Remote Controller AKB75375519
front view
Bottom view
close up view
Front view of TV Magic Remote Controller AKB75375519
front view
Bottom view
close up view

Key Features

  • LG TVs Genuine Remote Controller
  • LG Magic Remote Control
  • Intelligent Voice Recognition
  • Intuitive Mouse Like Pointing and Wheel Control
More
AN-MR650A

How to Register

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

tvs-remote-controller-akb75375519-dimension

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AKB75375519

  • Category

    Magic Remote Controller

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    47 x 183 x 34

  • Net Weight (g)

    98

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