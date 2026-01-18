We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Handy Stick Vacuum Cleaner Inner Filter
Key Features
- LG Handy Stick Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Inner Filter
- 2in1 Handy Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
To detach the dust bin, push and hold the release button and pull it in arrow direction.
STEP 2
Detach the dust separator in arrow direction.
Empty the dust bin.
STEP 3
The filter cover is easily removed by pressing the side of fixing holes.
- When removing filter cover, be careful as dust will fall from it.
STEP 4
Disassemble the dust separator to clean the filter.
- Beware that the dust that may fall off the filter in the process.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Rinse the detached filter under water until the water runs clear and completely dry the filter in the shade.
- Do not use hot water or detergent.
They may cause deformation to the filter.
Helpful tip
- To maintain the vacuum cleaner, clean the filter once a week with a cleaning brush or by using another vacuum cleaner, and at least twice a month with water.
(Frequent cleaning of the filter can help maintain its performance.)
- To maintain the best performance of your vacuum cleaner, empty the dust bin after every use.
- After cleaning the dust separator, be sure to put it back into the dust bin.
- Always use the vacuum cleaner with the dust separator assembled.
If not, dust will be sucked into the main body and motor, causing a malfunction and damage to the vacuum cleaner.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
ADV75185502
Category
Filter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
8.3
Length (cm)
1.6
Net Weight (g)
15
