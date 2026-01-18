About Cookies on This Site

Handy Stick Vacuum Cleaner Inner Filter

Handy Stick Vacuum Cleaner Inner Filter

ADV75185502
Key Features

  • LG Handy Stick Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Inner Filter
  • 2in1 Handy Stick Vacuum Cleaner
VS8400SCW
Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

The Inner filter is located inside the dust bin.

How to replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

Rinse the detached filter under water until the water runs clear and completely dry the filter in the shade.

 

- Do not use hot water or detergent. 

They may cause deformation to the filter.

Helpful tip

- To maintain the vacuum cleaner, clean the filter once a week with a cleaning brush or by using another vacuum cleaner, and at least twice a month with water.

(Frequent cleaning of the filter can help maintain its performance.)

- To maintain the best performance of your vacuum cleaner, empty the dust bin after every use.

- After cleaning the dust separator, be sure to put it back into the dust bin.

- Always use the vacuum cleaner with the dust separator assembled. 

If not, dust will be sucked into the main body and motor, causing a malfunction and damage to the vacuum cleaner.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    ADV75185502

  • Category

    Filter

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Diameter (cm)

    8.3

  • Length (cm)

    1.6

  • Net Weight (g)

    15

