Handy Stick Vacuum Cleaner Inner Filter

- To maintain the vacuum cleaner, clean the filter once a week with a cleaning brush or by using another vacuum cleaner, and at least twice a month with water.

(Frequent cleaning of the filter can help maintain its performance.)

- To maintain the best performance of your vacuum cleaner, empty the dust bin after every use.

- After cleaning the dust separator, be sure to put it back into the dust bin.

- Always use the vacuum cleaner with the dust separator assembled.

If not, dust will be sucked into the main body and motor, causing a malfunction and damage to the vacuum cleaner.