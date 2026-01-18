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LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp Vacuum Cleaner - Crevice Tool

LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp Vacuum Cleaner - Crevice Tool

AGB74172409
Front view of LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp Vacuum Cleaner - Crevice Tool AGB74172409
side view 2
side view 3
dimension view
Front view of LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp Vacuum Cleaner - Crevice Tool AGB74172409
side view 2
side view 3
dimension view

Key Features

  • Genuine LG Accessory
A9K-MAX
A9K-ULTRA
A9N-LITE

Mounting Location

The mounting location of the Crevice Tool

*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Use

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

Use this tool to remove dust from corners or narrow spaces.

- Use it for areas with static electricity such as mats.

- Use it with the Turbo mode to clean pet hair out of furniture, mats, or tight areas like corners.

Ideal for removing dust from corners and narrow spaces. Effective on areas with static electricity, such as mats. Use Turbo mode to efficiently clean pet hair from furniture, mats, and tight areas like corners

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

AGB74172409

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AGB74172409

  • Category

    Nozzle

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Diameter (cm)

    4

  • Length (cm)

    21.5

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