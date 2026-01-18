We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Mop Nozzle
How to Use
Press the PUSH button to remove the water tank from the mop nozzle.
STEP 1
Open the water inlet cap on the side of the water tank and fill the tank with water using the measuring cup.
- Open only one water inlet cap to fill the water.
Opening both caps may cause the water to flush.
- Do not fill the tank over the MAX line.
- Do not put liquid other than water and hot water in the water tank.
STEP 2
Close the water inlet cap tightly.
- If the water inlet cap is not closed properly, water may leak.
STEP 3
Attach the water tank to the mop nozzle again.
- Insert the 2 tabs at the front of the water tank into the slots on the top of the mop nozzle.
Press down at the centre to lock the tank in place.
STEP 4
Open the 2 water inlet caps on the side of the water tank and empty the water tank.
Shake the water tank to remove the remaining water.
STEP 5
Leave the 2 water inlet caps open and allow the water tank to dry in a well-ventilated area out of direct sunlight for at least 24 hours.
- Keep the water tank after water is completely empty and dry.
Moisture or residual water in the tank may cause odour.
STEP 6
How to Clean
Press the nozzle release button to remove the mop nozzle from the extension pipe and turn the nozzle upside down.
Use a damp towel or cloth to remove any remaining foreign objects and dust from the bottom of the mop nozzle.
Remove foreign objects, debris and hair from all Rollers of the nozzles using tweezers.
Cleaning the Mop Nozzle
After cleaning, wipe off any remaining water on the water supply inlet on the mop nozzle with a soft cloth.
The water could drip onto the floor and damage it.
Do not pull or stretch the rubber gasket on the water supply inlet.
Doing so may tear or damage it.
After Cleaning the Mop Nozzle
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
AGB74392439
Category
Nozzle
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
276 x 170 x 167
Net Weight (g)
1,175
Product Weight (g)
1,489
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.