CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Slim Hard Floor Nozzle (Red)

CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Slim Hard Floor Nozzle (Red)

AGB74492536
15 degree view
top view
Bottom view
close up view
15 degree view
top view
Bottom view
close up view

Key Features

  • LG Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Slim Hard Floor Nozzle Red
A9K-MAX
A9K-ULTRA
A9N-LITE
S97VLTSSH
S98IYTSWH
S98KYPSWH

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

The nozzle is consolidated to the extension pipe of the product.

How to replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

Press the nozzle release button to remove the nozzle from the extension pipe or product body.

Attach the nozzles, tools, or extension pipe by sliding them onto the inlet on the body until they click into place. 

The nozzles and tools can also be attached to the end of the extension pipe.

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

STEP 1

Press the nozzle release button to remove the nozzle from the extension pipe or product body.

STEP 2

Turn the nozzle upside down and remove the rotating brush while holding down the PUSH button on the nozzle.

STEP 3

Attach the crevice tool to the product body and use the vacuum to remove foreign objects and dust from the brush and the bottom of the nozzle.

STEP 4

Use a damp towel or cloth to remove any remaining foreign objects and dust from the brush and the bottom of the nozzle.

Remove foreign objects, debris and hair from all Rollers of the nozzles using tweezers.

 

- Wrap the handle of the cleaning brush with a wet towel or cloth and use it to clean the rotating brush and nozzle.

STEP 5

Slide the brush back into the nozzle until it clicks into place.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

AGB74492536

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AGB74492536

  • Category

    Nozzle

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    248 x 77 x 252

  • Net Weight (g)

    645

