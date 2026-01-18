About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Front Load Washer Drain Pump Filter

Front Load Washer Drain Pump Filter

383EER2001A
15 degree side view
front view
side view
top view
15 degree side view
front view
side view
top view

Key Features

  • LG Washing machine Genuine Filter

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

The Front Load Washer Drain Pump Filter is located on the inside of the lower cover cap of the product.

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Open the lower cover cap by using a finger.

Open the lower cover cap by using a finger

STEP 2

Turn the pump filter clockwise and insert the drain plug to the original place. 

Turn the pump filter clockwise and insert the drain plug to the original place

STEP 3

Close the lower cover cap.

Close the lower cover cap

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

STEP 1

As a replacement method, open the cover, remove the pump filter, clean it with water, and install it.

As a replacement method open the cover remove the pump filter clean it with water and install it

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

383EER2001A

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    383EER2001A

  • Category

    Filter

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Diameter (cm)

    6.8

  • Length (cm)

    10.8

  • Net Weight (g)

    55

What people are saying

Our picks for you