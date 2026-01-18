About Cookies on This Site

Top Load Washer Clean Filter (Stainless)

ADQ74533405
Key Features

  • LG Washing machines Genuine Filter

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

When you open the door the barrel is mounted on the inside of the front

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Press the top part of the clean filter downward and pull it forward to remove the entire filter.

STEP 2

Insert the bottom of the new filter first, then Push the top until it clicks into place.

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

STEP 1

Press the top part of the clean filter downward and pull it forward to remove the entire filter.

STEP 2

Hold the top left and right filter handles on the rear of the clean filter and pull it out with force.

STEP 3

Submerge the open clean filter in water and clean it with a soft brush. Allow the moisture to dry, then close the clean filter.

STEP 4

Insert the lower end of the clean filter first, then push the upper end until you hear a clicking sound.

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    ADQ74533405

  • Category

    Filter

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    110 x 275 x 30

  • Net Weight (g)

    247

What people are saying

