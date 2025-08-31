This LG PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier X Learn & Win (collectively “Campaign”) is sponsored by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U)(AJL932279)("LGE") subject to the Terms & Conditions herein.

1. Campaign Period:

The campaign runs from 15 October 2025 to 15 December 2025 (“Campaign Period”). All entries must be submitted by 11:59PM on 15 December 2025. Late submissions will not be accepted.

2. Eligible Participants:

Open to all LG Subscribe Direct Sales Team (DST) levels (LGM, LSM & LM)





3. How to Participate:

Step 1 - Learn About the Product

Get to know the LG PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier and its key features.



Step 2 - Create Your Content

In a video or photo post, answer these 3 questions:

Q1: What common humidity problem do you or your customers face at home?

Q2: How does the LG Dehumidifier solve this problem?

Q3: What's your personal tip or reason you recommend LG Dehumidifier to others?



Step 3 - Post on Social Media

1. Share your content on Instagram OR Facebook OR Xiaohongshu OR TikTok.

2. Do include the following hashtag #LGPuriCare Dehumidifier #LGSubscribe below your post.

3. Make sure to set your account as “public” view before any submission and posting



Step 4) Submit Your Entry

i) Complete all the required personal details in the web form as per following link and fill in the submission form

(*Failure to fill in and submit the online form will render your posting to be void and null.)

ii) Each Participant is only allowed to submit ONE (1) entry only.

4. Judging Criteria

Entries will be evaluated based on:

a. Creativity and originality of content

b. Product understanding and accuracy

c. Clarity and engagement of presentation

d. Social media visibility





5. Prizes



Grand Prize : One (1) unit of LG PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier (worth RM3,000 each) [limited to 2 winners only]

Second Prize : One (1) unit of LG PuriCare™ AeroHit (worth RM1,000 each)

[limited to 3 winners only]

Consolation Prize : One (1) unit of AeroFurniture x Montigo Sense Coffee Cup (worth RM74.90 each)

[Limited to 10 winners only]







6. Winner Announcement

a. Winners will be announced on LG Malaysia’s internal communication channel and/or contacted via the details provided in the submission form by January 2026.

b. Winners must respond within 7 working days of notification, failing which LGE reserves the right to select another winner.

7. Rights & Ownership

a. By participating, participants grant LGE the right to use, reproduce, and publish their submitted content for marketing, promotional, or publicity purposes without additional compensation.

b. Participants must ensure that their submitted content is original and does not infringe on any copyright, trademark, or third-party rights.

8. Disqualification

LGE reserves the right to disqualify any participant who:

a. Submits incomplete, misleading, or fraudulent information.

b. Uses offensive or inappropriate language/content.

c. Fails to comply with the campaign T&C.





9. Other Terms

a. LGE reserves the right to amend, extend, or terminate the campaign at any time without prior notice.

b. LGE shall not be held liable for any loss, damage, or injury arising from participation in this campaign or the use of prizes.

c. Each Eligible Participant agrees to take part in any and all marketing, promotional, publicity exercises with respect to this Contest; agrees for LGE to use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in any media for the promotion and publicity of this Contest and/or LGE products: and irrevocably grants LGE all consents and waivers necessary hereunder, including in respect of any promotional photographs and/or audio/video recordings taken in respect of this Contest.

d. Each participant agrees that LGE shall be at liberty to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute or use his/her particulars (including any publicly available Facebook/Instagram profile photo and details):

i) In connection with this Contest and/or LGE products;

ii) For the promotion and publicity of this Contest and/or LGE products;

iii) In any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, and in any part of the world, including without limitation on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, X page and Instagram; at LGE’s sole discretion and royalty-free and without obligation of attribution or consent.

e. Participants will only be confirmed as winner(s) after the verification of validity of each participation. LGE reserves the right to check the validity of any participation. Entries failing to comply with the Terms and Conditions herein will not be accepted.

f. LGE collects personal data in order to conduct this Contest and entry is conditional on providing this personal data. During the Contest Period, LGE or its appointed agencies and/or relevant third party merchant may collect customers information including personal information in the form of, among others, survey forms, redemption of Eligible Gift / Gift Card(s) forms, interviews, audio recordings, visual recordings and photographs (whether on our own or by appointed service provided) taken during the Promotion. By participating in the Contest, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Contest, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed https://www.lg.com/my/privacy. A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE.

g. Participants must ensure that the details provided in the web form are true, accurate, current and complete with the original purchase receipt. LGE will not entertain any requests by Participants to amend any errors made by Participants in the form submitted to us.

h. LGE reserves the right to disqualify and remove any Participants from the Contest without prior notification or disclosure of information should the Participants be suspected of tampering with their entries or breach the Contest terms and conditions and/or deemed inappropriate.

i. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding no further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.

j. LGE reserves the right to exchange any rewards with other reward(s) or products of similar value without prior notice.

k. The Eligible Gift will be forfeited if Winner failed to be contacted. The Eligible Gift will not be replaced in the event that it is lost, damage and stolen after it has been delivered by LGE. LGE accepts no responsibility for any inaccurate name or postal address information provided by the participants which in resulted of the Eligible Gifts not being received in accordance with these terms and conditions. The Eligible Gifts will not be replaced in the event that it is lost, damage and stolen after it has been posted out by LGE. Self-collection on the purchased dealers or warehouse and delivery to promoter are not allowed.

l. If LGE subsequently discovers that any winner/recipient was in fact not eligible to participate in the Contest, LGE shall reserve the right to reclaim the Eligible Gift, if already claimed by the supposed winner or recipient and dispose of the said Eligible Gift in such manner and to such charitable organizations as LGE deems fit or in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

m. LGE may, at any time in its sole and absolute discretion, with or without notice, vary, modify, delete or add to LGE Contest Terms and Conditions, or withdraw or discontinue the Contest, at any time without notice, obligation or liability.

n. The Eligible Gift is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. The Eligible Gift(s) must be taken as offered and cannot be varied.

o. You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Contest and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

p. LGE expressly excludes and disclaims any representations, warranties or endorsement, implied or express, written or oral, of the gift offered under this Promotion, including but not limited to any warranty of quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, health and safety. The Eligible Gift is offered solely by the merchant under such Terms and Conditions as may be determined by the merchant. Any dispute arising from or in connection with the gift offered by the merchant shall be resolved by the users directly with the merchant. LGE will not assume any responsibility or liability for the Eligible Gift. LGE expressly excludes and disclaims any representations, warranties or endorsement, implied or express, written or oral, of the gift offered under this Contest, including but not limited to any warranty of quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, health and safety.