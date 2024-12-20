We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
REVIEW LG SOUNDBAR AND WIN CONTEST
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- This “Review LG SoundBar and Win!” (collectively “Contest”) is organized by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U)(AJL932279)("LGE") subject to the Terms & Conditions herein.
- Contest Period : This Contest starts on 21 st October 2024 and shall end on 30st November 2024 [23:59].
- How to Participate:
- Share your testimonials and review on how you enjoy your LG Soundbar by attaching a photo/ video of in a creative way and post in on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags #ILOVELGSOUNDBAR. (Video format shall be in horizontal format and must not exceed more than 30 seconds.)
- Tag @LG Global(MY) (Facebook); OR lg_malaysia (Instagram) and tag three (3) of your Friends in your post.
- Make sure to set your account as “public” view before any submission and posting.
- Complete all the required personal details in the web form as per the following link: http://www.lg.com/my/lg-review-win-soundbar-contest (*Failure to fill in and submit the online form will render your posting to be void and null.)
- Each Participant is only allowed to submit ONE (1) entry only. Choose one platform to submit your post.
- The most creative post and review stands a chance to be selected as winner.
- Eligible Gifts will be given to Eligible Participants who fulfil all the above criteria only.
- Eligible product models for review:
LG Soundbar Models:-
S95TR
S95QR
S90TY
S90QY
S80QY
S70TY
S60TR
S65Q
S40T
SQC1
SQC2
SP8A
SNH5
SN4
SC9S
Éclair QP5
- Eligible Gift:
Touch ‘n Go eWallet Credit worth RM100.00 (limited to 30 winners only)
- Winner Announcement:
Thirty (30) winners will be selected and announcement shall be made on 15th December 2024 via LG Official Facebook “LG Global” and through email of Eligible Participants who is selected as winner.
- Eligible Gift Redemption:
Winner selection is subject to Eligible Participants who fulfil all the above criteria mentioned under Clause 3 with the complete details on the online form received by LGE before 30th November 2024 [23.59].
- The Contest shall be void where restricted or prohibited by law.
- Delivery of Eligible Gift will be made 20th December 2024 onwards.
- LGE collects personal data in order to conduct this Contest and entry is conditional on providing this personal data. During the Contest Period, LGE or its appointed agencies and/or relevant third party merchant may collect customers information including personal information in the form of, among others, survey forms, redemption of Gift Card(s) forms, interviews, audio recordings, visual recordings and photographs (whether on our own or by appointed service provided) taken during the Promotion. By participating in the Contest, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Contest, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed https://www.lg.com/my/privacy. A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE.
- In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding no further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.
- LGE reserves the right to exchange any rewards with other reward(s) or products of similar value without prior notice. LGE reserves the right to reduce or increase number of winners.
- LGE accepts no responsibility for any inaccurate name or email address or any personal information provided by the participants which in resulted of the announcement e-mail not being received in accordance with these terms and conditions.
- The Eligible Gift will be forfeited if Winner failed to be contacted. The Eligible Gift will not be replaced in the event that it is lost, damage and stolen after it has been posted out by LGE.
- LGE reserves the right to disqualify and remove any Participants from the Contest without prior notification or disclosure of information should the Participants be suspected of tampering with their entries or breach the Contest terms and conditions and/or deemed inappropriate.
- LGE may, at any time in its sole and absolute discretion, with or without notice, vary, modify, delete or add to LGE Contest Terms and Conditions, or withdraw or discontinue the Contest or either increase or reduce the number of winners, at any time without notice, obligation or liability.
- By entering this Contest, the Participant represents, acknowledges and warrants that the submitted image/photo/video is an original work and does not infringe on the copyrights, trademarks, moral rights, rights of privacy/publicity or intellectual property rights of any person or entity; and that no other party has any right, title, claim or interest in the submission.
- Copyright of all images/photos/videos submitted to this Contest remains with the Participants. However, by participating in this Contest, Participants agree to grant LGE a perpetual, irrevocable, royalty free, license to use, reproduce, copy, publicly display, sublicense, modify and fully exploit any photo submitted.
- Each Participant agrees to take part in any and all marketing, promotional, publicity exercises with respect to this Contest; agrees for LGE to use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in any media for the promotion and publicity of this Contest and/or LGE products: and irrevocably grants LGE all consents and waivers necessary hereunder, including in respect of any promotional photographs and/or audio/video recordings taken in respect of this Contest.
- Each participant agrees that LGE shall be at liberty to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute or use his/her particulars (including any publicly available Facebook/Instagram profile photo and details):
- In connection with this Contest and/or LGE products;
- For the promotion and publicity of this Contest and/or LGE products;
- In any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, and in any part of the world, including without limitation on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and other related platform; at LGE’s sole discretion and royalty-free and without obligation of attribution or consent
- LGE will not assume any responsibility or liability for the Eligible Gift. LGE expressly excludes and disclaims any representations, warranties or endorsement, implied or express, written or oral, of the gift offered under this Contest, including but not limited to any warranty of quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, health and safety.
- The Eligible Gift is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. The Eligible Gift(s) must be taken as offered and cannot be varied.
- LGE reserves the right to reject any incomplete submission form without prior notice to participants. The Eligible Gift(s) shall be made via “direct credit” into customer’s Touch ‘n Go eWallet account. The validation process will take up to 60 days or more from date of the email and Participants are advised to provide valid and complete personal information especially contact number and email address, in the event any further information needed regarding their Touch ‘n Go eWallet account.
- LGE will not assume any responsibility or liability for the Touch ‘n Go eWallet Credit. LGE expressly excludes and disclaims any representations, warranties or endorsement, implied or express, written or oral, of the gift offered under this Promotion, including but not limited to any warranty of quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, health and safety. The Touch ‘n Go eWallet Credit is offered solely by the merchant under such Terms and Conditions as may be determined by the merchant. Any dispute arising from or in connection with the gift offered by the merchant shall be resolved by the users directly with the merchant
- You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Contest and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.
- By participating in this Contest, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies, and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Contest or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Eligible Gift or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.
- All pictures and /or images of the Eligible Product(s) and the Eligible Gift found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.
- The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.
IMPORTANT: Other terms and condition apply. If you do not agree with any of these terms and condition for any reason, please do not participate in the Promotional Activity and do not submit any entry.
Contest Participation Conditions
As a pre-condition of my participation in this Promotion, I hereby acknowledge and agree with the following:
- The information collected by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U) (AJL932279) (“LGE”) which are submitted and/or will be submitted by me or on my behalf will be used in accordance with (a) LGE Privacy Policy stated in LGE’s website at www.lg.com/my/privacy and (b) compliance with relevant personal information protection laws and regulations for the following purpose(s):-:
- LGE to organize, manage and administer the Promotion.
- Other LGE marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LGE from time to time.
- LGE may use my information, personal data, including sensitive personal data, and/or disclose such information to relevant LGE affiliates, government authorities, legal or other professional advisers, consultants, agents, and/or any relevant third parties for the Purpose(as defined in LGE’s website).
- Such relevant LGE affiliates, government authorities, legal or other professional advisers, consultants, agents, and/or any relevant third parties may be located outside my country of residence and LGE may transfer my information, personal data, including sensitive personal data outside my country of residence for the Purpose as defined in LGE’s website.
Acknowledgement
- I acknowledge and confirm that I have read and understood the Terms and Conditions of my participation in this Promotion and that I may contact LGE at +603 7962 7777 to change the consent granted herein relating to my personal information at any time.
- I hereby release LGE, LGE affiliates, government authorities, legal or other professional advisors, consultants, agents, and/or any relevant third parties from any and all liability in relation to their use, collection, disclosure and processing of my information, personal data, including sensitive personal data, in the manner and for the Purpose as described herein.
- I fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and conditions of this Promotion and agree to indemnify LGE and the Participating Retailer from any claims, losses, liability, and damages of any kind that may be incurred, sustained, or arising in connection with my participation in this Promotion or my acceptance or misuse of the Prizes including but not limited to, any injury, death, damage, loss, or accident to person or property, or from my respective breach of the rules, terms and conditions of the Promotion or my infringement of any law, regulation and/or policies.