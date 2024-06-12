1. This “LG AI TV: SNAP & WIN CONTEST” (collectively “Contest”) is organized by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U)(AJL932279)("LGE") subject to the Terms & Conditions herein.

2. Contest Period : This Contest starts on 12th June 2024 and shall end on 31st July 2024 [23:59].

3. How to Participate:

a) Take a photo OR Video together with the LG AI TV or creatively edit the LG AI TV into the photo with you. Video duration shall not exceed more than 30 seconds.

b) Post it on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok with the hashtags #TheNextGenerationLGAITV and #LG Malaysia.

c) In the post caption, share your favorite AI functions of the LG TV and explain why you like them.

d) Tag @LG Global(MY) (Facebook) ; OR lg_malaysia (Instagram) OR LG Electronics Malaysia (TikTok) and tag three (3) of your Friends in your post.

e) Make sure to set your account as “public” view before any submission and posting.

f) Complete all the required personal details in the web form as per the following link: https://www.lg.com/my/lg-snap-win-contest (*Failure to fill in and submit the online form will render your posting to be void and null.)

g) Each Participant is only allowed to submit ONE (1) entry only. Choose one platform to submit your post.

h) The most creative post stands a chance to be selected as winner.

i) Eligible Gifts will be given to Eligible Participants who fulfil all the above criteria only.

4. Eligible Gift:

a) 1st Prize: One (1) unit of 75” LG QNED86 TV (Worth RM10,399)

b) 2nd Prize: One (1) unit of 65” LG QNED86 TV (Worth RM7,459)

c) 3rd Prize: One (1) unit of 55” LG QNED86 TV (Worth RM5,869)

5. Winner Announcement :

Three (3) winners will be selected and announcement shall be made on 9th August 2024 via LG Official Facebook “LG Global” and through email of Eligible Participants who is selected as winner.

6. Eligible Gift Redemption:

Winner selection is subject to Eligible Participants who fulfil all the above criteria mentioned under Clause 3 with the complete details on the online form received by LGE before 31th July 2024 [23.59].

7. The Contest shall be void where restricted or prohibited by law.

8. Delivery of Eligible Gift will be made August 2023 onwards.

9. LGE collects personal data in order to conduct this Contest and entry is conditional on providing this personal data. During the Contest Period, LGE or its appointed agencies and/or relevant third party merchant may collect customers information including personal information in the form of, among others, survey forms, redemption of Gift Card(s) forms, interviews, audio recordings, visual recordings and photographs (whether on our own or by appointed service provided) taken during the Promotion. By participating in the Contest, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Contest, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed https://www.lg.com/my/privacy . A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE.

10. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding no further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.

11. LGE reserves the right to exchange any rewards with other reward(s) or products of similar value without prior notice.

12. LGE accepts no responsibility for any inaccurate name or email address or any personal information provided by the participants which in resulted of the announcement e-mail not being received in accordance with these terms and conditions.

13. The Eligible Gift will be forfeited if Winner failed to be contacted. The Eligible Gift will not be replaced in the event that it is lost, damage and stolen after it has been posted out by LGE.

14. LGE reserves the right to disqualify and remove any Participants from the Contest without prior notification or disclosure of information should the Participants be suspected of tampering with their entries or breach the Contest terms and conditions and/or deemed inappropriate.

15. LGE may, at any time in its sole and absolute discretion, with or without notice, vary, modify, delete or add to LGE Contest Terms and Conditions, or withdraw or discontinue the Contest or either increase or reduce the number of winners, at any time without notice, obligation or liability.

16. By entering this Contest, the Participant represents, acknowledges and warrants that the submitted image/photo/video is an original work and does not infringe on the copyrights, trademarks, moral rights, rights of privacy/publicity or intellectual property rights of any person or entity; and that no other party has any right, title, claim or interest in the submission.

17. Copyright of all images/photos/videos submitted to this Contest remains with the Participants. However, by participating in this Contest, Participants agree to grant LGE a perpetual, irrevocable, royalty free, license to use, reproduce, copy, publicly display, sublicense, modify and fully exploit any photo submitted.

18. Each Participant agrees to take part in any and all marketing, promotional, publicity exercises with respect to this Contest; agrees for LGE to use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in any media for the promotion and publicity of this Contest and/or LGE products: and irrevocably grants LGE all consents and waivers necessary hereunder, including in respect of any promotional photographs and/or audio/video recordings taken in respect of this Contest.

19. Each participant agrees that LGE shall be at liberty to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute or use his/her particulars (including any publicly available Facebook/Instagram profile photo and details):

a) In connection with this Contest and/or LGE products;

b) For the promotion and publicity of this Contest and/or LGE products;

c) In any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, and in any part of the world, including without limitation on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and other related platform; at LGE’s sole discretion and royalty-free and without obligation of attribution or consent

20. LGE will not assume any responsibility or liability for the Eligible Gift. LGE expressly excludes and disclaims any representations, warranties or endorsement, implied or express, written or oral, of the gift offered under this Contest, including but not limited to any warranty of quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, health and safety.

21. The Eligible Gift is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. The Eligible Gift(s) must be taken as offered and cannot be varied.

22. You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Contest and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

23. By participating in this Contest, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies, and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Contest or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Eligible Gift or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

24. All pictures and /or images of the Eligible Product(s) and the Eligible Gift found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.

25. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.

IMPORTANT: Other terms and condition apply. If you do not agree with any of these terms and condition for any reason, please do not participate in the Promotional Activity and do not submit any entry.