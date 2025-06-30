Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Streaming Week Highlights What is webOS? Home Screen & Apps Gaming & Lifestyle

A red box is placed with text saying "LG Streaming Week" on it.

LG Streaming Week

Get subscription discount or
free pass.

May 19th - June 30th 

 

Enjoy time-limited offers only available during LG Streaming Week. Unlock your subscription now with a special discount.

Enjoy a special offer on
your subscription. 

Open the LG Streaming Week app to explore amazing time-limited offers. LG Streaming Week presents a variety of discounted subscriptions for both new and existing LG TV owners.

LG webOS home screen is placed with a red box saying "LG Streaming Week"

 *Offers valid only on 2019-2025 models of 4K and 8K Smart TVs, StanbyME, StanbyME Go and UHD and WQHD Smart Monitors.

Get time-limited offers

Explore and activate the special offers by installing the LG Streaming Week app on your webOS enabled device.

Apple TV

RM 7.90/mo for
3 months

Viu

Nikmati 1 Bulan
Viu Premium 
Lite Percuma

PLAY.WORKS

1 Month Free + Exclusive Game!

STAGE+

Get 3 months of STAGE+ for free

STINGRAY KARAOKE

Get a One-Month Free Trial

Baby Shark World

Get a 1-Month Pass for Baby
Shark World

aha

30% off on aha Gold & Tamil Annual Plans

Sun NXT

2 months free with annual packs

Sooka

Sooka Premium 14 Days Access

Tonton

Strim percuma, langgan untuk RM8 sahaja!

How to redeem your benefit

LG logo in a red box, top right number 1

Step 1

Open the LG Streaming Week app on your TV.

App icons in a red box, top right number 2

Step 2

Connect your account to view the subscription offers.

LG TV and remote in a red box, top right number 3

Step 3

Choose the subscription and enjoy content on LG TV.

LG TV with OLED infill image is placed

Discover a world of content on LG TV

Discover a world of content on LG TV Learn More

*Available content, apps and offers may vary by service, country, product and region.

**Offers may close early due to the limited number of voucher coupons.

 

*Apple TV: Offer ends 7/7/2025. Offer available on 2019-2025 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME, StanbyME GO, StanbyME 2 models in the Apple TV app. Valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple TV+ in your region. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Terms apply.

 

*Viu: Dapatkan 1 bulan Viu Premium Lite PERCUMA apabila anda sertai LG Streaming Week! Terhad kepada 12,800 pendaftar terawal. Sah dari 19 Mei – 30 Jun 2025. Tebus sekarang!

 

*PLAY.WORKS: Play FREE family-friendly games like PAC-MAN, Tetris, SpongeBob Bounce, Wheel of Fortune, Doodle Jump, and more—including an exclusive new title— right on your TV!

 

*STAGE+: The offer is valid for a monthly subscription. First 3 months are free. Afterwards, the full monthly price will be charged. The subscription can be cancelled any time via settings.

 

*STINGRAY KARAOKE: By subscribing, you will receive a complimentary one-month trial. After the trial period ends, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard rate unless canceled before the renewal date. You may cancel your subscription at any time. Terms and conditions apply.

 

*Baby Shark World: Offer ends on 30/6/2025. The offer is available on webOS 4.5–25 in the LG Streaming Weeks app. The 1-month free trial pass is valid for one-time use only by users who obtain a code during the promotional period. The plan will renew at the regular price in your region per month until cancelled. Terms and conditions apply.

 

*aha: Coupon cannot be reused, this offer cannot be combined with any other offers. The voucher is non-transferable, non redeemable for cash & cannot be resold further. aha reserves the right to modify or revoke the voucher/offer at any point in time. support@aha.video

 

*Sun NXT: Users will receive 14 months of access (12 months paid + 2 months free) upon subscribing to the Annual Premium Pack.

 

*Sooka: By accessing the sooka Services, you are deemed to have accepted these sooka Terms and Conditions and, if applicable, the sooka Campaign Terms and Conditions. For more information please visit: https://support.sooka.my/hc/en-us/articles/360004095395-Terms-and-Conditions

 

*TonTon: • Pakej perkhidmatan tajaan oleh Tonton: 1 bulan TontonUp untuk RM8 (diskaun daripada RM9.90) • Tonton atau SISTEM TELEVISYEN MALAYSIA BERHAD (T-106645) berhak untuk mengubah mana-mana terma dan syarat pada bila-bila masa tanpa sebarang notis.