LG Subscribe is a household appliance subscription service that allows you to complete
your home in a cost-effective way. A wide range of appliances from refrigerators to
TVs are available to subscribe, making your place truly feel like a home
3 Benefits of LG Subscribe
01
First in the market,
Offering 10 product lines
in Malaysia.
02
Varying Hassle Free Maintenance Care Service from Self-Service, Regular
Visit or Combine Maintenance.
03
LG ThinQ
Accessible products
to upgrade your lifestyle
How to Subscribe
STEP 1
Select Product & Package
STEP 2
Fill up purchase info
STEP 3
Credit card verification and Contract signature
STEP 4
LG Customer service confirm order and delivery
STEP 5
Deliver and install
STEP 6
Regular Proactively contact enjoy LG Expert
Care
SVC
ㆍFor Air Conditioner products, LG will arrange a site evaluation before installing.
ㆍOnly delivery service is provided for Air purifiers.
Check your subscription in LG ThinQ™
App Setup
Delivery Info
Subscription Info
Care Service
Payment History
Getting Started with LG ThinQ™
1
2
3
4
5
6
STEP 01
Install LG ThinQ App
Click “Install” to download the LG ThinQ™.
STEP 02
Log In or Sign Up
Enter your email and password to log in. New users can
click ‘Sign Up’ to create an account.
STEP 03
Access LG Subscribe
Click "Menu" and select "LG Subscribe."
STEP 04
Authenticate LG Subscribe
Enter your registered details during
the order to authenticate.
STEP 05
Verify Your Account
1. Click "Request For OTP" to receive
a 6-digit
verification code.
2. Enter the code and click "Submit."
* Note :
Only customers with an order can access LG
Subscribe.
STEP 06
Check Subscriptions
After login, go to the main page to see your
subscriptions.
Track Your Delivery & Installation
1
2
3
4
STEP 01
Check Subscriptions
After login, tap “LG Subscribe” section to see
delivery and installation details.
STEP 02
Choose Your Contract
From the dropdown, select items to view contract
status.
* Note :
All installed or soon-to-be-installed products
will appear in the list.
STEP 03
View Order Status
Click "Contract & CareShip" after selecting your
contract.
STEP 04
Check Delivery Progress
Now you can check the order status under the “Delivery
Progress” section.
* Note :
Click the red information icon to learn more.
Manage Your Subscription Info
1
2
3
4
5
STEP 01
Check Subscriptions
After login, tap “LG Subscribe” section to manage the
subscription info.
STEP 02
Choose Your Contract
From the dropdown, select items to view contract
status.
* Note :
All installed or soon-to-be-installed products
will appear in the list.
STEP 03
View Order Status
Click "Contract & CareShip" after selecting your
contract.
STEP 04
Update User Info.
Click the "Information Change" button to make the
necessary updates to your contractor details.
STEP 05
Confirm User Info. Changes
Click "OK" after modifying details.
* Note :
Only Telephone Number, State, City, Postal Code
and Address can be changed
Customize Your Care Service
1
2
3
4
5
STEP 01
Check Subscriptions
After login, tap “LG Subscribe” section to manage the
subscription info.
STEP 02
Choose Your Contract
From the dropdown, select items to view contract
status.
* Note :
All installed or soon-to-be-installed products
will appear in the list.
STEP 03
View Order Status
Click "Contract & CareShip" after selecting your
contract.
STEP 04
Scroll Down for Careship Info
Scroll Down for Careship Info to find Careship
Information.
STEP 05
Check or Update Careship Info
You can check or update your Careship information in the
following ways:
• Visit Day Change :
Modify the day of your scheduled visits.
• Track Delivery :
Monitor the progress and status of your
deliveries.
• View Careship Guide :
Access and review the Self-Careship guide
for additional information.
* The image shown reflects the
interface for users enrolled in the Combine Visit
Service (Self + Visit).
- If you’re a ‘Self-Service’ user, only the
‘Consumables Delivery’ section will be
displayed.
- If you're a 'Regular Visit' user, only the
‘Visit
Services Provided’ section will be displayed.
* Note :
Click the red dot to learn more.
Check Your Payments & Invoices
1
2
3
4
5
STEP 01
Check Subscriptions
After login, tap “LG Subscribe” section
to manage the subscription info.
STEP 02
Choose Your Contract
From the dropdown, select items
to view contract status.
* Note :
All installed or soon-to-be-installed
products will appear in the list.
STEP 03
View Payment Details
Click “Payment” to see payment history or update payment
information.
STEP 04
Check Payment Info. (1)
View latest paid amount under “Payment Information”.
* Note :
Click the red dot to learn more.
STEP 05
Check Payment Info. (2)
Track your payment history and generate monthly invoices to
send
directly to your email.
* Note :
Click the red dot to learn more.
Care Easy with LG Subscribe
With LG Subscribe, keeping your appliances in top shape is easy.
LG's experts provide regular visitation care services or self-care kits to help you maintain
your
appliances,
ensuring they are always well-maintained and performing at their best.
The service includes an extended warranty, so you can use your appliances without worrying about
breakdowns
Feel safe without worrying about daily water hygiene.
Self-Service Guide
Care for your Water Purifier on your own!
Open the filter cover
Remove the filter by turning to anti-clockwise
Clean the filter head with brush
Assem the new filter by turning to clockwise
Push the filter back to position
Ensure arrow mark on the filter joint is aligned
Close the filter cover
Press & hold "cold" button 3-5 sec for filter reset
Self-management of top, bottom, left, right/dual water purifiers can be
selected
when applying for a home appliance subscription/care service, and
applications
may not be possible depending on the product.
High-temperature sterilization works by pressing the direct water pipe
sterilization and outlet sterilization buttons at the top of the product for
more than 3 seconds, and can be easily operated with voice guidance.
Filter delivery services are provided to home appliance subscription/care
subscription Self Service selection customers.
To use the ThinQ feature, you need to register and connect to the product by
installing the LG ThinQ app separately from the Android OS (7.0 or later)
Play
Store and iOS (12.0 or later) App Store.
For a detailed description of using the app, see Using LG ThinQ in the ThinQ
guide or user manual. It must also be in the same Wi-Fi environment when
connecting to the initial product, after which it must operate in a
registered
Wi-Fi environment.
*LG Careship is a plan that allows you to purchase care
services for the product seperately, including only service costs, excluding the
product itself.
Air Purifier Care Service
Clean care from filter replacement to difficult-to-manage corners so that you can
breathe clean air as much as you want without worrying about air quality!
Filter Replacement
Clean the filter to maintain clean performance for a long time, and
replace
the filter free of charge according to the replacement cycle.
ㆍReplacement cycle may vary depending on the filter
and
product.
Clean Booster Cleaning
To manage the place where air is discharged so that you can breathe clean
air, the difficult-to-manage clean booster is disassembled and cleaned
meticulously.
ㆍIt is provided once a year for clean booster
inspection.
Total Cleaning
Thoroughly cleans from the inside of the invisible filter to the outside
of
the product so that it can be used cleanly.
Steam Cleaning
Sanitizing your fan blades and cover to remove lingering bacteria, dust
mites
and germs for peace of mind.
Self-Service Guide
Care for your Air Purifier on your own!
Filter Subscription
1st in market – delivers replacement
filters
at your doorsteps according to the replacement cycle
Replace Ultra-fine Filter
Replace the filter every 6 months
Replace HEPA Filter
Replace the filter every 12 months
Manage filters with the ThinQ app
Upper Filter - Press and hold the ‘Speed’
& ‘Indicator’ buttons for more than 3 seconds. Lower Filter
-
Press and hold the ‘Indicator’ & ‘Sleep timer’ buttons for
more
than 3 seconds
LG Subscribe operates by providing customers with the option to rent home
appliances
through our Subscribe program. The subscription process involves selecting a
desired
product, choosing a suitable contract duration, and making monthly payments.
Here's a breakdown of the stages you might encounter:
1
Order: Your order submission is complete.
2
Credit Review In Progress: Your credit verification
is
currently being processed.
3
Call For Installation: A call or order verification
is in
progress.
4
In Delivery: A technician is being searched for or
has
been assigned to your order.
5
Installation Completed: The installation process has
been
completed.
You'll see various icons that represent the current status of your
order:
- Tick Icon: Indicates that a progress stage has been completed.
- Icon with Numbers: Represents the current stage of your order's progress.
*The icons and progress stages shown are for informational purposes
only and may not reflect real-time updates.
Visit Day Change
To reschedule the care expert’s visit, use the 'Visit Day Change' feature. Simply enter your
preferred new date and click 'OK' to submit your request.
Track Visit Change
After submitting your visit day change request, you can monitor the status of your request by
visiting the "Careship Status" section.
* “Careship Status Date” shows request status : ✓ Visit Day is Changing: Your request is
being processed. ✓ Change Completed: Your visit day has been successfully updated. ✓
Change Completed (Cannot Be Changed): Your visit day has been updated, and no further changes
can be
made.
* Please note that date changes are subject to availability and confirmation by our service
team.
Submitting a request does not guarantee immediate rescheduling.
Track Your Delivery
To monitor the status of your filter or consumable delivery, simply click the "Delivery
Tracking"
icon. This will redirect you to LG's designated logistic company's order tracking website, where
you
can view the real-time status of your delivery.
* This feauture will be redirected to an external courier service website. Please note that
delivery
status information is provided by the courier and may vary depending on their system updates.
View Careship Guide
To access a step-by-step video guide on how to replace your filter or other equipment, simply
click
the "Go to Watch" button. This video will provide you with a clear and concise tutorial to
ensure a
smooth replacement process.
*This guide is for illustrative purposes only. Services and procedures may vary depending on the
product.
View Payment History
Click “View More History” to check past payments.
View Monthly Invoices
Select “YYYY.M” and click “Invoice View” to view invoices for the month.
Review Your Payment History
Your complete payment history is available for review. This section provides a comprehensive
overview of your previous transactions, helping you track and manage your financial records
effectively.
*The payment history displayed is based on records available at the time of access.
