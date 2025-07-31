LG Subscribe

Care for your Water Purifier on your own!

Self-management of top, bottom, left, right/dual water purifiers can be selected when applying for a home appliance subscription/care service, and applications may not be possible depending on the product.

High-temperature sterilization works by pressing the direct water pipe sterilization and outlet sterilization buttons at the top of the product for more than 3 seconds, and can be easily operated with voice guidance.

Filter delivery services are provided to home appliance subscription/care subscription Self Service selection customers.

To use the ThinQ feature, you need to register and connect to the product by installing the LG ThinQ app separately from the Android OS (7.0 or later) Play Store and iOS (12.0 or later) App Store.

For a detailed description of using the app, see Using LG ThinQ in the ThinQ guide or user manual. It must also be in the same Wi-Fi environment when connecting to the initial product, after which it must operate in a registered Wi-Fi environment.