What is LG Subscribe ?

LG Subscribe is a household appliance subscription service that allows you to complete
your home in a cost-effective way. A wide range of appliances from refrigerators to
TVs are available to subscribe, making your place truly feel like a home

3 Benefits of LG Subscribe

  • First in the market, Offering 10 product lines in Malaysia.

    01

    First in the market,
    Offering 10 product lines
    in Malaysia.

  • Varying Hassle Free Maintenance Care Service from Self-Service, Regular Visit or Combine Maintenance.

    02

    Varying Hassle Free
    Maintenance Care Service
    from Self-Service, Regular
    Visit or Combine Maintenance.

  • LG ThinQ Accessible products to upgrade your lifestyle

    03

    LG ThinQ
    Accessible products
    to upgrade your lifestyle

How to Subscribe

  1. STEP 1

    Select Product & Package

  2. STEP 2

    Fill up purchase info

  3. STEP 3

    Credit card verification and
    Contract signature

  4. STEP 4

    LG Customer service confirm
    order and delivery

  5. STEP 5

    Deliver and install

  6. STEP 6

    Regular Proactively contact enjoy
    LG Expert
    Care SVC
ㆍFor Air Conditioner products, LG will arrange a site evaluation before installing.
ㆍOnly delivery service is provided for Air purifiers.

Check your subscription in LG ThinQ™

App Setup
Delivery Info
Subscription Info
Care Service
Payment History

Getting Started with LG ThinQ™

1
2
3
4
5
6
Mobile screen showing step to install LG ThinQ app
STEP 01

Install LG ThinQ App

Click “Install” to download the LG ThinQ™.

Mobile screen showing step to log in or sign up
STEP 02

Log In or Sign Up

Enter your email and password to log in.
New users can click ‘Sign Up’ to create an account.

Mobile screen showing step to access LG Subscribe
LG Subscribe menu highlighted with red border
STEP 03

Access LG Subscribe

Click "Menu" and select "LG Subscribe."

Mobile screen showing step to authenticate LG Subscribe
STEP 04

Authenticate
LG Subscribe

Enter your registered details
during the order to authenticate.

Mobile screen showing step to verify your account
STEP 05

Verify Your Account

1. Click "Request For OTP" to receive
a 6-digit verification code.
2. Enter the code and click "Submit."

* Note :

Only customers with an order can
access LG Subscribe.

Mobile screen showing step to check subscriptions
STEP 06

Check Subscriptions

After login, go to the main page
to see your subscriptions.

Track Your Delivery & Installation

1
2
3
4
Mobile screen showing step to check subscriptions
LG Subscribe banner highlighted with red border, showing Water Purifier and two additional items
STEP 01

Check Subscriptions

After login, tap “LG Subscribe” section
to see delivery and installation details.

Mobile screen showing step to choose your contract Water Purifier item highlighted with red border, showing partially hidden serial number Contract dropdown list showing several products, including Water Purifier and Clothes Styler
STEP 02

Choose Your Contract

From the dropdown, select items
to view contract status.

* Note :

All installed or soon-to-be-installed
products will appear in the list.

Mobile screen showing step to view order status
Contract and Careship button highlighted with red border
STEP 03

View Order Status

Click "Contract & CareShip"
after selecting your contract.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to check delivery progress
STEP 04

Check Delivery Progress

Now you can check the order status under the “Delivery Progress” section.

* Note :

Click the red information icon to learn more.

Manage Your Subscription Info

1
2
3
4
5
Mobile screen showing step to check subscriptions
LG Subscribe banner highlighted with red border, showing Water Purifier and two additional items
STEP 01

Check Subscriptions

After login, tap “LG Subscribe” section
to manage the subscription info.

Mobile screen showing step to choose your contract Water Purifier item highlighted with red border, showing partially hidden serial number Contract dropdown list showing several products, including Water Purifier and Clothes Styler
STEP 02

Choose Your Contract

From the dropdown, select items
to view contract status.

* Note :

All installed or soon-to-be-installed
products will appear in the list.

Mobile screen showing step to view order status
Contract and Careship button highlighted with red border
STEP 03

View Order Status

Click "Contract & CareShip"
after selecting your contract.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to click info change
Information Change button highlighted with red border
STEP 04

Update User Info.

Click the "Information Change" button to make the necessary updates to your contractor details.

Mobile screen showing step to confirm user info changes
STEP 05

Confirm User Info. Changes

Click "OK" after modifying details.

* Note :

Only Telephone Number, State, City,
Postal Code and Address can be changed

Customize Your Care Service

1
2
3
4
5
Mobile screen showing step to check subscriptions
LG Subscribe banner highlighted with red border, showing Water Purifier and two additional items
STEP 01

Check Subscriptions

After login, tap “LG Subscribe” section
to manage the subscription info.

Mobile screen showing step to choose your contract Water Purifier item highlighted with red border, showing partially hidden serial number Contract dropdown list showing several products, including Water Purifier and Clothes Styler
STEP 02

Choose Your Contract

From the dropdown, select items
to view contract status.

* Note :

All installed or soon-to-be-installed
products will appear in the list.

Mobile screen showing step to view order status
Contract and Careship button highlighted with red border
STEP 03

View Order Status

Click "Contract & CareShip"
after selecting your contract.

Mobile screen showing step to scroll down
STEP 04

Scroll Down for Careship Info

Scroll Down for Careship Info
to find Careship Information.

Mobile screen showing step to update careship info
STEP 05

Check or Update Careship Info

You can check or update your Careship information in the following ways:
  • • Visit Day Change :
    Modify the day of your scheduled visits.
  • • Track Delivery :
    Monitor the progress and status of your deliveries.
  • • View Careship Guide :
    Access and review the Self-Careship guide
    for additional information.
* The image shown reflects the interface for users enrolled in the Combine Visit Service (Self + Visit).
  • - If you’re a ‘Self-Service’ user, only the ‘Consumables Delivery’ section will be displayed.
  • - If you're a 'Regular Visit' user, only the ‘Visit Services Provided’ section will be displayed.
* Note :

Click the red dot to learn more.

Check Your Payments & Invoices

1
2
3
4
5
Mobile screen showing step to check subscriptions
LG Subscribe banner highlighted with red border, showing Water Purifier and two additional items
STEP 01

Check Subscriptions

After login, tap “LG Subscribe” section
to manage the subscription info.

Mobile screen showing step to choose your contract Water Purifier item highlighted with red border, showing partially hidden serial number Contract dropdown list showing several products, including Water Purifier and Clothes Styler
STEP 02

Choose Your Contract

From the dropdown, select items
to view contract status.

* Note :

All installed or soon-to-be-installed
products will appear in the list.

Mobile screen showing step to view payment details
Payment button highlighted with red border
STEP 03

View Payment Details

Click “Payment” to see payment history or update payment information.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to check payment info
STEP 04

Check Payment Info. (1)

View latest paid amount under
“Payment Information”.

* Note :

Click the red dot to learn more.

Mobile screen showing step to check payment info
STEP 05

Check Payment Info. (2)

Track your payment history and generate monthly invoices to send directly to your email.
* Note :

Click the red dot to learn more.

Care Easy with
LG Subscribe

With LG Subscribe, keeping your appliances in top shape is easy.
LG's experts provide regular visitation care services or self-care kits to help you maintain your appliances,
ensuring they are always well-maintained and performing at their best.
The service includes an extended warranty, so you can use your appliances without worrying about breakdowns

  • Filter/Consumable
    Replacement
  • Interior/Exterior
    Total Cleaning
  • Product Performance
    Inspection
    Product Performance Inspection

Care Services for
LG Subscribe Appliances

Water Purifier
Care Service

Feel safe without worrying about
daily water hygiene.

Self-Service Guide

Care for your Water Purifier on your own!

  • Open the filter cover

    Open the filter cover

  • Remove the filter by turning to anti-clockwise

    Remove the filter by turning to anti-clockwise

  • Clean the filter head with brush

    Clean the filter head with brush

  • Assem the new filter by turning to clockwise

    Assem the new filter by turning to clockwise

  • Push the filter back to position

    Push the filter back to position

  • Ensure arrow mark on the filter joint is aligned

    Ensure arrow mark on the filter joint is aligned

  • Close the filter cover

    Close the filter cover

  • Press & hold cold button 3-5 sec for filter reset

    Press & hold "cold" button 3-5 sec for filter reset

Self-management of top, bottom, left, right/dual water purifiers can be selected when applying for a home appliance subscription/care service, and applications may not be possible depending on the product.

High-temperature sterilization works by pressing the direct water pipe sterilization and outlet sterilization buttons at the top of the product for more than 3 seconds, and can be easily operated with voice guidance.

Filter delivery services are provided to home appliance subscription/care subscription Self Service selection customers.

To use the ThinQ feature, you need to register and connect to the product by installing the LG ThinQ app separately from the Android OS (7.0 or later) Play Store and iOS (12.0 or later) App Store.

For a detailed description of using the app, see Using LG ThinQ in the ThinQ guide or user manual. It must also be in the same Wi-Fi environment when connecting to the initial product, after which it must operate in a registered Wi-Fi environment.

*LG Careship is a plan that allows you to purchase care services for the product seperately, including only service costs, excluding the product itself.
Air Purifier Care Service

Air Purifier
Care Service

Clean care from filter replacement to difficult-to-manage corners so that you can breathe clean air as much as you want without worrying about air quality!

  • Filter Replacement

    Filter Replacement

    Clean the filter to maintain clean performance for a long time, and replace the filter free of charge according to the replacement cycle.

    ㆍReplacement cycle may vary depending on the filter and product.

  • Clean Booster Cleaning

    Clean Booster Cleaning

    To manage the place where air is discharged so that you can breathe clean air, the difficult-to-manage clean booster is disassembled and cleaned meticulously.

    ㆍIt is provided once a year for clean booster inspection.

  • Total Cleaning

    Total Cleaning

    Thoroughly cleans from the inside of the invisible filter to the outside of the product so that it can be used cleanly.

  • Steam Cleaning

    Steam Cleaning

    Sanitizing your fan blades and cover to remove lingering bacteria, dust mites and germs for peace of mind.

Self-Service Guide

Care for your Air Purifier on your own!

  • Filter Subscription

    Filter Subscription 1st in market – delivers replacement filters at your doorsteps according to the replacement cycle

  • Replace Ultra-fine Filter Replace the filter every 6 months

  • Replace HEPA Filter Replace the filter every 12 months

  • Manage filters with the ThinQ app Upper Filter - Press and hold the ‘Speed’ & ‘Indicator’ buttons for more than 3 seconds. Lower Filter - Press and hold the ‘Indicator’ & ‘Sleep timer’ buttons for more than 3 seconds

*LG Careship is a plan that allows you to purchase care services for the product seperately, including only service costs, excluding the product itself.
Styler Care Service

Styler
Care Service

Maintain your styler by replacing filters and consumables, cleaning the water tanks, and taking care of both the interior and exterior.

Self-Service Guide

Care for your Styler on your own!

  • Consumables Subscription

    Consumables Subscription Delivers aroma sheet and new water tank according to the replacement cycle

  • Filter Cleaning

    Filter Cleaning Clean dust from the filter

  • Water Tank Cleaning Pour out the water and clean, rinse the water tank for hygienic use

  • Interior and Door Cleaning

    Interior and Door Cleaning Remove contamination such as fingerprints from the door and dust from the interior

Air Conditioner Care Service

Air Conditioner
Care Service

Always provides you with clean and cool air by ensuring clean care of the wind path through replacing and disassembling the filter

  • Disassemble the Unit

    Disassemble the Unit

    Remove the filter and indoor cover, and detach the fan to clean thoroughly.

  • High Pressure Wash / Steam Cleaning

    High Pressure Wash / Steam Cleaning

    Clean the heat exchanger with a high-pressure wash to remove contaminants, and use steam cleaning for sanitizing

  • Reassemble the Unit

    Reassemble the Unit

    Reassemble the indoor unit after washing and drying all the necessary parts.

Additional Charges
Item Charges
Power Point (Per Point) RM100
Copper per Feet: 1.0HP RM24 per foot
1.5HP RM26 per foot
2.0HP RM32 per foot
2.5HP RM35 per foot
Electric Cable/ Wire RM5 per foot
Switch Point RM100 (Looping from nearest point)
Wire Casing RM10 / PC (13mm x 27mm x 6 feet)
Copper Trunk RM70 / PC (55mm x 75mm x 6 feet)
Water Pipe/ PVC Drain Pipe RM15 / PC (10 feet)
Hack Extra Hole First hole - FOC
Second hole onward - RM50 per hole
Dismantle Old RAC RM100 if keep old unit
Extra charges to Landed/ Apartment Flat (without lift) G Floor FOC
1st Floor and Above FOC

*General installation quotation inclusive of 10 feet copper piping, wire, pvc pipe

*Final price may vary depends on actual site conditions and premise-specific requirements

*LG Electronics reserves the right to change pricing without further notice. Terms and conditions apply.

Vacuum Cleaner Care Service

Vacuum Cleaner
Care Service

The vacuum cleaner responsible for dust in our house, so that you can use it with confidence for longer and cleanly

Self-Service Guide

Care for your Vacuum Cleaner on your own!

  • Consumables Subscription

    Consumables Subscription Delivers vacuum cleaner filter according to the replacement cycle

  • Dust Bag Replacement

    Dust Bag Replacement In the 12th month, we deliver 2 sets of dust bags (1 set/3 pieces) and exhaust filters for all-in-one towers.

  • Filter Replacement The pre-filter and exhaust filter are replaced free of charge, so you can keep the filter as it is.

  • Free Battery Replacement

    Free Battery Replacement A battery is provided once every 36 months to maintain performance.

Washer Care Service

Washer
Care Service

Keep your family's clothes clean and dry at all times by regularly maintaining your washing machine.

  • Operation Inspection

    Operation Inspection

    To ensure safe use at all times without worrying about failure, thoroughly check the level adjustment and installation conditions.

  • Drain Residual Water

    Drain Residual Water

    Remove leftover water to ensure the washer is completely empty and dry and clean the drain pump filter.

  • Detergent Box Cleaning

    Detergent Box Cleaning

    Disassemble and clean the detergent box with a stick brush to remove residue.

  • Steam Cleaning

    Steam Cleaning

    Sanitize drain pipe filters, washer drum and more to prevent bacteria or mold built up.

  • Door Gasket Cleaning

    Door Gasket Cleaning

  • Tub Cleaning

    Tub Cleaning

    Pour 50ml of tub cleaner detergent into the drum and start the tub clean function to sanitize the inside of the washer tub.

Self-Service Guide

Care for your Washer on your own!

Dryer Care Service

Dryer
Care Service

Keep your family's clothes clean and dry at all times by regularly maintaining your dryer.

  • Operation Inspection

    Operation Inspection

    To ensure safe use at all times without worrying about failure, thoroughly check the level adjustment and installation conditions.

  • Filter Cleaning

    Filter Cleaning

    Clean the filter with a vacuum cleaner to remove all dust.

  • Steam Cleaning

    Steam Cleaning

    Sanitize lint filters, washer drum and more to prevent bacteria or mold built up.

  • Water Container Cleaning

    Water Container Cleaning

    Drain the water and wash the water container for hygienic use

  • Humidity Sensor Cleaning

    Humidity Sensor Cleaning

    Check the humidity sensor and clean it to ensure optimal drying performance.

Self-Service Guide

Care for your Dryer on your own!

Refrigerator Care Service

Refrigerator
Care Service

Keep your refrigerator in top condition and maintain hygiene by regularly cleaning the machine room and checking performance.

  • Machine Room Cleaning

    Machine Room Cleaning

    Clean the cooling units and fans in the machine room at the back of the
    refrigerator to remove contaminants and dust.

  • Operation Inspection

    Operation Inspection

    Thoroughly check the level adjustment and installation conditions to
    ensure safe use at all times without worrying about malfunction.

  • Water Tank & Ice Maker Cleaning

    Water Tank & Ice Maker Cleaning

    Empty any remaining water and clean both the water tank and the ice maker.

    * This service is only available for fridges with a dispenser.

  • Water Dispenser Cleaning

    Water Dispenser Cleaning

    Clean the water outlet in the refrigerator to maintain hygienic use.

    * This service is only available for fridges with a dispenser.

View More Product

LG Brand Shop and Kiosk Location

To experience LG Subscribe products, visit us at our brand shop/kiosk for all your enquiries.

Central
LG Subscribe Brand Shop

Central
LG Subscribe Brand Kiosk

Northern
LG Subscribe Brand Shop

Northern
LG Subscribe Brand Kiosk

Southern
LG Subscribe Brand Shop and Brand Kiosk

East Coast
LG Subscribe Brand Shop

East Coast
LG Subscribe Brand Kiosk

East Malaysia
LG Subscribe Brand Shop

East Malaysia
LG Subscribe Brand Kiosk

More

FAQ

Outright vs LG Subscribe

Cost

  • LG Subscribe

    More Accessible without large upfront cost, which can own and enjoy appliances with just a monthly subscription fee.

  • Outright

    Requires a significant upfront cost, which can be a financial burden.

Warranty

  • LG Subscribe

    5 or 7 year Warranty (during the subscription period)

  • Outright

    1 to 2 year warranty

Maintenance

  • LG Subscribe

    Include maintenance and warranty as part of LG Subscribe, as well as consumable replacements.

  • Outright

    Fully responsible for all maintenance and repair costs and the effort.

LG Subscribe

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support