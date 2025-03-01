TERMS & CONDITIONS FOR HEATWAVE CAMPAIGN 2025

1. Legal residents of Malaysia above the age of 18 years whose name appears on the subscription contract of LG Subscribe Product(s)

2. Customer have to subscribe minimum 1 unit of LG's Aircond to join this Heatwave Campaign 2025

3. For Heatwave Campaign 2025 1st Payment & 1st Payment Resubmission:-

· Customer rental order compulsory card validity with payment deduction for 1st deduction (RM10, with refundable

· Card validity failure all reasons can update card/change another bank card

4. Disallow 3rd party payment for 1st payment (For INDIVIDUAL customer only)

5. Customer are required to evaluate CTOS Scoring & LGE credit criteria

6. Customer whom does not meet CTOS Scoring/LGE credit criteria shall be required to resubmit additional supporting documents

7. To win LG Premium Stainless-Steel Cutlery Set:

· Customer have to subscribes 1 - 2 Units and install within campaign duration.

7.1 Installation period : 1st March 2025 - 15th July 2025

7.2 LG Premium Stainless-Steel Cutlery Set to be delivered by SC Pos Laju

8. To win LG Premium Stainless-Steel Cutlery Set & LG PuriCare HIT Air Purifier:

· Customer have to subscribes 3 Units or More Units and install all 3 Units or More Units within the campaign duration.

8.1 The careship for HIT Air Purifier is EXCLUDED

8.2 Installation period : 1st March 2025 - 15th July 2025

8.3 LG PuriCare HIT Air Purifier to be delivered by SC Pos Laju (2 Weeks after aricond installation)

9. To participate on Lucky Draw & win LG PuriCare Aero Furniture:

· Customer will get 1 entry/ticket once 1 unit of Aircond had been installed

· There will be 4 batches of lucky draws and customers are entitled ONLY after successful installation within the specific period

9.1 Installation period by 4 batches as below:

1st Batch : Order March > Install March until 15th April

2nd Batch : Order April > Install April until 15th May

3rd Batch : Order May > Install May until 15th June

4th Batch : Order June > Install June until 15th July

9.2 Only 5 lucky winners in every batch and will be annouced by LG Malaysia (Total 20 Winners throughout the campaign period)

9.3 The careship for LG PuriCare Aero Furniture is EXCLUDED

9.4 LG PuriCare Aero Furniture to be delivered by SC Pos Laju

10. Active orders subjected to 90 days auto cancellation for WP & AP category, 60 days auto cancellation for others category

11. Installation subjected to stock availability, succeed credit approval and current installation guideline

12. Rental collection target are applicable until end of the contract

13. Rental Ownership Transfer (ROT) is allowed, subjected to Credit approval guideline

14. Sales submission validity period : 1st March 2025 - 30th June 2025

15. Installation period : 1st March 2025 - 15th July 2025

16. All Free Gift & Luck Draw are subject to 1st-come-1st-serve basis

17. For relevant promotion terms & conditions, refer to attached “Terms & Conditions Chart”

18. Other general terms and conditions shall remain the same as per SOF

19. Management reserves the right to make any changes without prior notice

20. Campaign validity period : 1st March 2025 - 30th June 2025