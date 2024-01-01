Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Smart Campaign

Smart Trade In

Trade-In Promotion

Trade in your old Water Purifier and Air Purifier for LG PuriCare™ Water Purifiers and Air Purifiers, and enjoy the first 3 months free, plus RM10 off from the 4th month onwards until the end of your subscription.

Benefits Include:

Switch & Save

First 3 months free + RM10 OFF from the 4th month until the end of your subscription.

Easy & Quick Switch

Switch effortlessly from your other product – just upload photos, and we will handle the rest.

Premium Product & Service

Upgrade to LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier & Air Purifier for exceptional product performance and customer support.

Trade in Promotion

Step 1

Check if you’re eligible — are you using a NON-LG BRAND water purifier or air purifier

Step 2

Contact the LG sales agent / customer service to inquire about the promotion.

Step 3

Our customer service team will verify your eligibility for the promotion.

Step 4

Enjoy the first 3 months free, followed by a RM10 discount starting from the 4th month until the end of your subscription.

Terms & Conditions
• Applies to non-LG brand rental scheme water purifiers & air purifiers
• It is not applicable to any ongoing rental schemes or contracts.
• Free for the first 3 months, and RM10 OFF from the 4th month onwards, available for 5- or 7-year contracts.
• New product subscription is applicable to Water Purifier and Air Purifier only (limited to 1 product per customer).
• This program cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.

Smart Renewal

Renew & Upgrade Your LG Appliances!

Exclusively for existing customers! Keep your LG product journey going with RM10 monthly savings on your renewed subscription. The benefits don’t stop when you renew.

Benefits Include:

Renew & Save

For existing LG customers with an expiring LG CareShip, renew to any LG product and enjoy a RM10 discount until the subscription period ends.

Flexible Product Options

Applicable across all LG models.Upgrade, switch, or expand your product lineup with ease.

Hassle-Free Transition

Easy transition from your old product to the new one with immediate installation for new purchases.

Renew & Save!

Enjoy RM10 OFF Your Next LG CareShip Subscription!Now is the perfect time to renew and save.

Don't miss out—grab your discount today!

Renew your subscription now

Smart Careship

Renew Your LG Careship Subscription Today!

Enjoy uninterrupted protection and exclusive benefits. Renew your LG CareShip subscription now and keep your appliances performing at their best!

Benefits Include:

Stay Fresh, Stay Efficient

Keep your LG products in tip-top condition.

More Savings, More Perks

Enjoy special offers on additional services

Extended Protection, Total Peace of Mind

Peace of Mind with another 5 or 7 Years

Renew & Save!

Enjoy RM10 OFF Your Next Subscription! Now is the perfect time to renew and save. Don't miss out—grab your discount today!

Renew your subscription now

Smart Combo

Subscribe More, Save More with Smart Combo

Unlock RM10 savings per unit, every month, when you activate two or more LG subscriptions. No hassle, just value all the way.

Benefits Include:

More Savings

Enjoy RM10 off each product every month when you subscribe to 2 or more LG units. More comfort, less cost.

Flexible Product Choices

Pick any combo — same product twice or two different units. Whether it’s for home, office, or both, Smart Combo fits your needs.

One Subscription, Double the Value

With two active subscriptions running at the same time, you unlock ongoing savings without any extra steps. Simple, smart, and seamless.

Subscribe & Save!

Save RM10 on each subscription product when you subscribe to 2 or more LG products with active plans running together—don't miss the Smart Combo offer!

Subscribe Now
Trade-In now Terms & Conditions