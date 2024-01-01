Terms and Condition: Smart Careship

1. This Agreement comes into effect the date the customer has signed this agreement and the full payment by the Customer has been confirmed.

2. LGE reserves the right to accept or reject any Customer order. The provisions under this section (General) shall apply to Section 1 (Terms Applicable for Careship).

3. PAYMENT TERM

A. Payment is one-time payment for 1 year or 2 years’ service package period, either by cash or credit card or any other methods approved by LGE.

B. Payment made is not refundable, transferable nor exchangeable for any other promotions or services upon the commencement of the service package.

C. Partial payment shall not be accepted.

4. CARESHIP CONDITIONS

A. The applicable Appliance categories are Products bearing LG Brand as added by LGE with Careship.

B. The maintenance schedule for LGE Careship is in accordance with LG Careship Standard.



Maintenance Type Description Maintenance Services Schedule (Based on Application Form) Self Service LGE shall deliver filter package(s) through any courier company. Customer to perform on their own services based upon Careship period of their respective Product. (Refer to Sales of Order Form). Every 6 months Regular Visit LGE Authorized Technician shall provide maintenance service. LGE Authorized Technician shall visit Customer’s Location to provide services based upon Careship period of their respective Product. (Refer to Sales of Order Form). Every 3 months or 6 months Combine Maintenance Combination of Regular Visit & Self-Service. For purchase of selected Appliance, Customers shall perform own maintenance based upon the manual provided together with maintenances services provided by LGE Authorized on scheduled month advised by LGE for the Appliance. Every 6 months Self-Service + Every 12 months Regular Service

C. LGE’s Authorized Technicians shall conduct sanitization service and regular checking on the Appliance during the service visit.

D. The period for filter change is set forth by LGE’s fixed filter change schedule.

E. There is no additional charge for part replacement except for damages pertaining to accessories and Appliances malfunction is caused by the customer’s own fault or against LGE’s standard user instructions.

F. There is no labour charge for service rendered during CareShip EXCEPT for damages pertaining o accessories and where the malfunction of Appliance is caused by the

customer’s own fault or against LGE’s standard user instructions.

G. Termination of the Agreement

LG reserves the absolute right to terminate this Agreement at any time during the Service Period by giving seven (7) days’ notice in the event of breach of any terms of this Agreement by the Customer. Notwithstanding the foregoing, LG shall reserve the absolute right to terminate this Agreement for any reason whatsoever at any time during the Service Period by giving fourteen (14) days’ notice to the Customer.

H. Early Termination

Subject to Clause 3, if the Customer terminates this Agreement prior to the expiration of the Service Period, all prepayments made by the Customer towards this Agreement shall not be refunded.

5. CARESHIP PERIOD AND FILTER PAYMENT CONDITIONS

A. Careship period (12 months or 24 months) starts from the following month after customer’s full payment and LGE’s 1st maintenance service shall be in the following month.

B. Filter change schedule shall be determined by LGE based on Customer’s Appliance installation date or the last filter changed date, regardless of customer’s Careship joining date.

C. Once the Careship is purchased, customers whose filters are overdue for replacement are entitled to free replacement of the unchanged filter(s), as determined by LGE.

i. Customer does not need to pay for any filters if appliances still within the Careship coverage period.

ii. Customer will not be charged in according to expired filter.

iii. Where applicable under clause 4c(ii), the Customer’s filter change schedule shall be re-initialized.

Appliance Type Contract Commencement Date Charges for new Filter(s) Change WP, AP & Styler Customer who purchase CareShip from the expiration of the Rental Contract or the previous Service Package (i.e. after the Out-of-Warranty Period) Free of charge

6. LIMITATIONS OF COVERAGE - THIS WARRANTY DO NOT COVER:

Careship Warranty Covered Warranty Excluded WP, AP & Styler Applies solely to maintenance items for CareShip Repair services

7.LGE shall have no liability to any person (whether Customer or a third party) for any indirect, general, special, punitive, incidental, contingent or consequential damages, loss of income or profit howsoever arising, whether in contract or in tort (including negligence), even if LGE has been advised of the possibility of such damages.

8. Customer shall ensure that an adult (someone who is at least eighteen (18) years of age) is present at the Location while the Personnel performs the Services. The

Customer shall keep children and all pets away from the service site to ensure that they do not interfere, impede or sustain injuries during the Services.

9. LGE will proceed with the immediate disposal of any Products collected by LGE pursuant to a Product return request by Customer. LGE is unable to entertain any request(s) by Customer for LGE to return any such Products to Customer, should Customer change his or her mind regarding Customer’s decision to return the Products to LGE.

10. All other related terms and conditions as outlined in the product user manual and at www.lge.com/my shall apply.

11. This Agreement shall be governed by the laws of Malaysia.

12. Customer shall contact LGE Careline at 1800-18-7874 for further assistance in relation to the services of the Appliance.