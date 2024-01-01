Terms and Condition: Smart Trade-in & Smart Renewal



This “Smart Trade-in and Smart Renewal” Campaign is organized by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U)(AJL932279)("LGE").

1. “Smart Trade-in” means a discount program for customers using a non-LG brand Water Purifier and Air Purifier. All trade-in appliances will be inspected by qualified LGE Technician.

2. Eligibility: Free first three (3) months rental fee and RM10.00 discount on the subsequent month until end

of contract.



3. “Smart Renewal” means existing rental customers of LGE that has an existing rental contracts from Water Purifier or Air Purifier products.



4. Criteria for Smart Trade-in customer:

a) Individual customers who are using a non-LG brand water purifier or air purifier (“Existing Product”), regardless of their purchase type or current rental contract status of Existing Product.

b) Free rental for the first three (3) months, followed by an RM10 discount starting from the fourth month until the end of the contract.

c) The Smart Trade-in discount is only applicable for LG Brand water purifier and air purifier purchased

under a subscription plan.

d) Customers are eligible for the Smart Trade-in promotion for only one (1) product.

e) Customers must provide a clear picture of the Existing Product during order submission and present the physical Existing Product to LGE’s technician during product installation.

f) Customers must ensure that all personal data stored in the smart appliances of the Existing Product is removed prior to trade-in.



5. Steps to Participate:-

a) The eligible customer must fill in the required details in the online form titled “Submission of Order.” The required information includes the current product’s details, along with its condition at the time of submission.

b) The eligible customer for Smart Trade-In will receive a notification from LGE (via phone call, WhatsApp, and/or email) regarding any further actions required. The current product must be kept on standby for verification and inspection purposes.

d) The LGE technician will proceed with the new product installation only after inspecting the physical unit of the current product(s). If the current physical unit is unavailable, the LGE technician will not proceed with the installation of the new product. This may affect the customer’s eligibility for the Smart Trade-In Promotion

package.

Example:

Scenario 1

If a customer using non-LG brand water purifier or air purifier and wants to purchase LG Water Purifier or Air Purifier

• First 3 months FREE + RM10 discount from 4th month ~ End month (Smart Trade-in discount)



Scenario 2

If a customer using non-LG brand water purifier or air purifier and wants to purchase LG Water Purifier or Air Purifier at the same time

• First 3months Free + RM10 discount from 4th month ~ End month for WP (Smart Trade-in discount)

• RM10 discount applied for AP (seasonal promo price policy)



6. Criteria for Smart Renewal customer:

a) Existing individual water purifier and air purifier subscription customers of LGE with less than three (3) months remaining on their subscription contract.

b) A discount of RM10 on the monthly subscription fee for the duration of the contract.

c) Applicable to all LG Subscription products.

d) This discount applies to only one (1) product.

e) If the customer purchases more than one (1) product, the remaining products will be subject to the Smart Combo price. (To define Smart Combo)

Scenario 1

If customer with 3 months left on LG Water Purifier or Air Purifier subscription contract want to purchases LG Refrigerator

• RM10 discount is applied for new purchase model (Smart Renewal discount)

• Since this is a different product from the existing product, a new contract will be created even though the previous contract has not yet expired

Scenario 2

If customer with 3 months left on LG Water Purifier or Air Purifier subscription contract want to purchases another LG Water Purifier or Air Purifier

• RM 10 discount applied for new purchase model (Smart Renewal Discount)

• Since the new product is same as existing product line, a new contract will be created after the existing contract expires

Scenario 3

If customer with 3 months left on LG Water Purifier or Air Purifier subscription contract want to purchases LG Refrigerator and LG Washer at the same time

• RM 10 discount is applied for each product (Smart Combo Discount)

• Since the customer wants to purchase more than one (1) product, the discount will fall under Smart Combo.

General Conditions:-

1. LGE reserves the right to reject any participants if LGE suspects in its sole discretion that the Trade- In Products is to be fraudulent in any way or otherwise.

2. LGE reserves the right to change any conditions herein without prior notice.

3. The Trade-In Products cannot be taken as cash.

4. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding non further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.

5. You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Campaign and agree to keep harmless to the organizers (LGE) from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules,

terms and condition of this Campaign or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

6. LGE reserves the right to check the validity of any participation (order purchased). Participations (Customers) failing to comply with the Terms and Conditions herein will not be accepted.

7. LGE reserves the right to disqualify any participant suspected of fraud, hacking, tampering with the Campaign submission process or if LGE believes that the Participant’s entry and/or results has been manipulated in any way by machines or computers or breach of any terms and conditions of the Campaign.

8. By participating in this Campaign, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents, representatives, parents companies, affiliate, subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies, and legal advisor, harmless from any and all losses, damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Campaign or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Trade-In Products or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy.

9. All pictures and /or images of the Product(s) found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.

10. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.