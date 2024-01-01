Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
[RENTAL] LG Styler™️ – The Smart Wardrobe with Refresh, Deodorise & Reduce Wrinkles

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Sign Up

Support

[RENTAL] LG Styler™️ – The Smart Wardrobe with Refresh, Deodorise & Reduce Wrinkles

S3GHM

[RENTAL] LG Styler™️ – The Smart Wardrobe with Refresh, Deodorise & Reduce Wrinkles

(0)
Front on

LG Subscribe

LG Subscribe is a household appliance renting service that allows you to complete your home in a cost-effective way. A wide range of appliances from refrigerators to TVs are available to rent, making your place truly feel like a home.

LG Styler is Made for a Healthier Life

Throughout the day, the clothes you wear can pick up harmful dust, bacteria, and allergens. Sanitizing clothes is as important as washing your hands after getting home every day. Keep your clothes clean and hygienic with LG Styler.

It shows the man is offended by the smell of his sleeve. Behind it is a styler product that removes harmful detergents and bacteria.


Refresh, Deodorize, Reduce Wrinkles and Allergens

Upgrade your laundry room with the Styler®. Refresh clothes between washes. Reduce odors and feel at ease by minimizing allergens with the power of steam.

Various allergic conditions are listed like a panoramic film, and an LG Styler® product with a half-open door is standing next to it, expressing that Styler®steam can remove it.


Care for Your Clothes with the Power of Steam

The Styler® uses the power of steam to gently refresh, deodorize and reduce wrinkles from clothing.

It shows expresses that the condition of the garment is improved according to the operation process of Styler® which supplies strong steam and vibrates up, down, left and right.

It shows included an example photo that shows that it removes germs from even hard-to-wash clothes such as hats, knitwear, silk blouses, and school uniforms.

Vanquish Odors with the Power of Steam

Have an item that can't go in the wash? Remove odors using a sanitization or refresh cycle.
It shows a woman wearing a thick knit is feeling the softness of the knit.

Gentle Dry

By using a low heat to dry, the Styler® reduces the likelihood of fabric shrinkage and creases.

It shows the styler pulled the moist in the dressing room.
Dehumidify

Refresh your Surroundings

Keep your home fresh as well as your wardrobe. Open the door of LG Styler during a drying cycle and turn your LG Styler into a powerful humidifier. Perfect for maintaining well-being in your home.

*The shelf is sold separately.
*Dehumidify cycle can be downloaded by ThinQ™ App.

Remotely Monitor Your Styler with ThinQ™

ThinQ™ technology incorporates intelligent features with your Styler® that lets remotely start or monitor your precious garments progress. You can also track energy consumption or use Cycle Download to add newly developed care cycles.

It shows at ThinQ application the styler and icons that means diagnosis.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

S3CW
Capacity
3 Items
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
445x1850x585
Refresh - Normal
Yes
Sanitary - Normal
Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Color

    Mirror

  • Door Type(Material)

    Glass

  • Body Color

    White

CAPACITY

  • Capacity

    3 Items

PROGRAMS

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Dehumidify

    No

  • Gentle Dry - Normal

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow

    No

  • [STL]Gentle Dry - Time Dry

    Yes

  • Refresh - Heavy

    No

  • Refresh - Light

    Yes

  • Refresh - Normal

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Bedding

    No

  • Sanitary - Fine Dust

    No

  • Sanitary - Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • [STL]Sanitary - Kid's Item

    No

  • Sanitary - Normal

    Yes

  • [STL]Special Care - Pants Crease

    No

  • [STL]Special Care - School Uniform

    No

  • Special Care - Sports Wear

    No

  • Special Care - Suits/Coats

    No

  • Special Care - Wool/Knit

    Yes

  • [STL]Dress shirt dry

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • Aroma Kit

    Yes

  • Dehumidification

    No

  • Drying Type

    Ventless with Inverter HeatPump System

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Fill Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Interior Light

    No

  • Max RPM of Moving Hanger

    180

  • Moving Hanger

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Pants Crease Care

    No

  • Versatile Shelf

    No

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)

    1010

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    445x1850x585

  • Weight (kg)

    73

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Night Care

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084923189

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)

    1

  • Carpet Install Spike (Qty)

    No

  • Drip Tray (Qty)

    No

  • Pants Hanger (Qty)

    No

  • Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)

    1

  • Regular Hanger (Qty)

    2

  • Shelf (Qty)

    No

DOWNLOADABLE PROGRAMS

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Blanket Warm-up

    Yes

  • Coat Warm-up

    Yes

  • Doll Sterilization

    Yes

  • Dry Wool/Knitted

    Yes

  • Scarf Care

    Yes

  • Snow/Rain

    Yes

  • Static Removal

    Yes

  • Suits/Uniforms

    Yes

Our picks for you