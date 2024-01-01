We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[RENTAL] LG Styler™️ – The Smart Wardrobe with Refresh, Deodorise & Reduce Wrinkles
LG Styler is Made for a Healthier Life
Refresh, Deodorize, Reduce Wrinkles and Allergens
Upgrade your laundry room with the Styler®. Refresh clothes between washes. Reduce odors and feel at ease by minimizing allergens with the power of steam.
Care for Your Clothes with the Power of Steam
The Styler® uses the power of steam to gently refresh, deodorize and reduce wrinkles from clothing.
It shows expresses that the condition of the garment is improved according to the operation process of Styler® which supplies strong steam and vibrates up, down, left and right.
*The shelf is sold separately.
*Dehumidify cycle can be downloaded by ThinQ™ App.
Remotely Monitor Your Styler with ThinQ™
ThinQ™ technology incorporates intelligent features with your Styler® that lets remotely start or monitor your precious garments progress. You can also track energy consumption or use Cycle Download to add newly developed care cycles.
It shows at ThinQ application the styler and icons that means diagnosis.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door Color
Mirror
-
Door Type(Material)
Glass
-
Body Color
White
CAPACITY
-
Capacity
3 Items
PROGRAMS
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Gentle Dry - Dehumidify
No
-
Gentle Dry - Normal
Yes
-
Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow
No
-
[STL]Gentle Dry - Time Dry
Yes
-
Refresh - Heavy
No
-
Refresh - Light
Yes
-
Refresh - Normal
Yes
-
Sanitary - Bedding
No
-
Sanitary - Fine Dust
No
-
Sanitary - Heavy Duty
Yes
-
[STL]Sanitary - Kid's Item
No
-
Sanitary - Normal
Yes
-
[STL]Special Care - Pants Crease
No
-
[STL]Special Care - School Uniform
No
-
Special Care - Sports Wear
No
-
Special Care - Suits/Coats
No
-
Special Care - Wool/Knit
Yes
-
[STL]Dress shirt dry
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
Aroma Kit
Yes
-
Dehumidification
No
-
Drying Type
Ventless with Inverter HeatPump System
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Fill Water Indicator
Yes
-
Interior Light
No
-
Max RPM of Moving Hanger
180
-
Moving Hanger
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Pants Crease Care
No
-
Versatile Shelf
No
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
TrueSteam
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)
1010
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
445x1850x585
-
Weight (kg)
73
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Delay Start
Yes
-
Night Care
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084923189
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)
1
-
Carpet Install Spike (Qty)
No
-
Drip Tray (Qty)
No
-
Pants Hanger (Qty)
No
-
Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)
1
-
Regular Hanger (Qty)
2
-
Shelf (Qty)
No
DOWNLOADABLE PROGRAMS
-
Bedding
Yes
-
Blanket Warm-up
Yes
-
Coat Warm-up
Yes
-
Doll Sterilization
Yes
-
Dry Wool/Knitted
Yes
-
Scarf Care
Yes
-
Snow/Rain
Yes
-
Static Removal
Yes
-
Suits/Uniforms
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.