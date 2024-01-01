Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart Switch

Trade-In Promotion

Get 3 months free + RM10 off from the 4th month when you trade in for LG PuriCare™ appliances

Benefits Include:

Switch & Save

First 3 months free + RM10 OFF from the 4th month until the end of your subscription.

Easy & Quick Switch

Switch effortlessly from your other product - just upload photos, and we handle the rest.

Premium Product & Service

Upgrade to LG PuriCare™ Water Purifier & Air Purifier for exceptional product performance and customer support.

Trade in Promotion

Step 1

Check if you’re eligible — Are you using a NON-LG BRAND Water Purifier or Air Purifier.

Step 2

Contact the LG Sales Agent / Customer service to inquire about the promotion.

Step 3

Our Customer Service team will verify your eligibility for the promotion.

Step 4

Enjoy the first 3 months free and the RM10 discount from the 4th month onward.

Terms & Conditions
• Applies to non-LG brand rental scheme water purifiers & air purifiers
• It is not applicable to any ongoing rental schemes or contracts.
• Free for the first 3 months, and RM10 OFF from the 4th month onwards, available for 5- or 7-year contracts.
• New product subscription is applicable to Water Purifier and Air Purifier only (limited to 1 product per customer).
• This program cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.

