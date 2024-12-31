We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[RENTAL] LG OLED AI TV B4 77 inch 120Hz Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2024)
*Screen images simulated.
*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
What makes LG OLED AI stand apart?
LG's alpha 8 AI Processor on top of a motherboard, emitting orange bolts of light. OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen. The slimline design in a side of view as it is placed flat against the wall in a modern living space.
Definitive intelligence at its core
*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
**Screen images simulated.
Intelligence that refines the OLED experience
LG OLED in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
Syncs with how you watch
A picture tailored to your taste
Intelligence that's bright in any light
Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
Night
Day
Insane realism with
authentic charm
AI fine-tunes the resolution
*Screen images simulated.
Hear every detail ofthe soundscape
*Screen images simulated.
**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
***Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Endless contrast creates infinite impact
Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.
Scenes shine with lifelike colors
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*Bezel size differs by series and size.
Sized to fit every life
Comparing LG OLED TV, OLED B4's varying sizes, showing OLED B4 55", OLED B4 65", OLED B4 77".
Make your TV experience yours
A close-up of an LG TV screen showing the buttons Home Office, Game, and Music over a banner for Masters of the Air zooms out to show the TV mounted on a wall in a living room. The following logos are displayed on the TV screen in the image: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now and Udemy.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Screen images simulated.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.
**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.
***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.
****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.
*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
*Screen images simulated.
**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.
****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
Tune into cinematic
marvels and arcade fun
Authentic movie scenes burst into life
A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo
*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Enticing soundscapes
surround you
A cozy, dimly lit living space, LG OLED TV displaying a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby Atoms logo in the bottom left corner.
*Screen images simulated.
Director-approved for advanced processing
Where fast action never stutters
*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 120Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Controls right where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.
*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.
Discover LG OLED AI's vision for tomorrow
LG OLED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.
*All 2024 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
**All G4, C4, and B4 models are certified “Environmentally Evaluated".
