PuriCare™ Objet Collection Water Purifier Solid Black Hot & Cold & Ambient Water

AS55GGWX0

PuriCare™ Objet Collection Water Purifier Solid Black Hot & Cold & Ambient Water

()
  • WQA-certified All Puri Filter system for high-quality water
  • Auto-sanitization of water pipes and outlets
  • Sleek built-in design
  • LG ThinQ™
A water purifier on a modern kitchen sink

Fresh, clean water purifier

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

A fresh take on a sleek water purifier

A cup filled with clear water

Hygienic

Clean water, every time.

Pouring water from the purifier into a cup on the sink

Convenient

Easy access to purified cold and hot water.

A water purifier partially visible through a slightly open under-sink cabinet

Built-in design

Integrates easily into your kitchen

A smartphone displaying the ThinQ app

LG ThinQ™ connection

Enjoy intuitive control, wherever you are.

Auto-sanitize

Heated, auto-sanitization of water pipes and outlets

High-temperature automatic sanitization without the high costs of a service call. You can clean the internal stainless-steel pipes and outlet, removing 99.99% of germs with just the touch of a button.1)

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

UV sanitization

Cleaning round the clock

The product automatically sanitizes the inside of the faucet for 10 minutes every hour to enhance its hygiene.2)

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

All Puri Filter System

Clean, strictly filtered water

Reduce heavy metals and norovirus, with an in-built, multi-stage filtration system which delivers high-quality water.3)

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Certification

WQA-certified All Puri Filter system

Up to 99.8% microplastic filtering, certified by the Water Quality Association (WQA).4)

Swing spout

Move it as needed

Turn the spout to whichever direction suits you. With a 180° rotating spout, you can use your kitchen space efficiently.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Volume Control

Dispense as much as you want

Dispense the exact amount you need at the touch of a button for easy convenience.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*For safety reasons, the continuous dispensing feature is not available for hot water.

Adjustable temperature

With preset temperatures, Easy access to hot and cold water

You can easily access cold water and preset hot water temperatures of 40℃, 75℃, and 85℃ with just a touch of a button.5)

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Clean lamp

Filter replacement notifications

The smart clean lamp will let you know when it's time to change your filter.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Built-in design

A water purifier that harmonizes with your kitchen

A built-in purifier that fits neatly in your kitchen. The main body is placed under the sink, leaving only the slim spout and allowing for a tidy, spacious kitchen.

*The product images in the above video are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

LG ThinQ™

Control your water purifier anytime, anywhere

Use the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone to easily check the status of your water purifier from anywhere in real time.6)

An image of a water purifier connected to a smartphone running the ThinQ app

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Maintenance and care

Simpler water purifier management

Save money by servicing your machine yourself in between maintenance visits from LG experts.

Information about maintenance and care.

*You may choose between regular visit and self-service depending on your preference.

*Even for self-service case, you may still need to consult an expert depending on the actual use environment and the condition of your machine.

Automatic Weekly Sanitization and Easy Spout Cleaning

For spout sanitization, press and hold the “Spout Sanitization” button for 3 seconds and place a container of 500ml or more under the spout.

Filters Delivered Automatically and Easy to Replace

Replace your filters easily with scheduled deliveries based on the replacement cycle.7)

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Disclaimer

 

1)Auto-sanitize

-The 99.99% sanitization efficacy of direct water pipes and spouts applies to the representative model (WU903AS) and is based on internal evaluation methods by the Korea Testing & Research Institute for Chemical Convergence and KOTITI Testing & Research Institute. Results may vary depending on usage conditions such as ambient temperature. (21.07, 22.03)

-Test Bacteria: Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Representative indicator bacteria for sanitization performance evaluation and three species among those used in drinking water quality standards evaluation)

-Test Methods:

1.Suspended Bacteria: The purifier’s internal water pathways were contaminated by flowing a large quantity of bacteria-laden water at an ambient temperature of 25±5°C, and the sanitization function’s efficacy was evaluated by comparing bacterial count reduction before and after sanitization.

2.Adhered Bacteria: A biofilm was formed by contaminating the purifier’s internal pathways with test bacteria at 25±5°C for 5–7 days. The sanitization function was activated, and bacterial count reduction before and after sanitization was compared.

-The range of high-temperature sanitization is limited to the filter and pathways from the filter to the spout.

-Automatically sanitizes the pipes for cold, hot, and purified water once a week and includes the cold-water module every four weeks.

-Sanitization takes approximately 15 minutes (excluding cold-water module) or 30 minutes (including cold-water module) and can be tracked via the LG ThinQ app. (Refer to the LG ThinQ section at the bottom of the page for details.)

-Automatic operation of high-temperature sanitization requires the reservation feature in the LG ThinQ app to be active.

-If a malfunction occurs during pipe sanitization, the function may not operate properly.

-The scope of pipe sanitization covers pathways from the filter to the spout valve.

-During spout sanitization, hot water is discharged. Place a container of at least 500ml under the spout.

-Spout sanitization lasts about 1–2 minutes and can be tracked via the LG ThinQ app. (Refer to the LG ThinQ section at the bottom of the page for details.)

-The scope of spout sanitization includes the pathways from the filter to the spout.

-Stainless steel direct water pipes are applied from the filter’s outlet to the spout feed and from the spout valve to the spout nozzle.

 

2)UV sanitization

-UVnano is a combination of “UV (ultraviolet)” and “nanometer (unit of length).”

-The 99.99% internal sanitization efficacy of the UVnano spout is based on internal evaluation methods by the Korea Conformity Laboratories (2021.02) and Korea Testing & Research Institute for Chemical Convergence (2021.03). Results may vary depending on ambient temperature and usage conditions.

-Test Bacteria: Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Representative indicator bacteria for sanitization performance evaluation and three species among those used in drinking water quality standards evaluation)

-Test Methods: Test bacteria solution was introduced into the spout at 25±5°C, and the bacterial count reduction was compared before and after 24-hour operation of the UV LED auto-sanitization function.

 

3)All-Puri Filter System

-The All-Puri Filter System filters contaminants using activated carbon adsorption and electrostatic adsorption methods.

-The All-Puri Filter System is WQA-certified.

-The certification applies to the filter used in the system, not the water purifier product itself.

-The results are based on a quality inspection report issued by the Korea Water Technology Certification Institute in compliance with Article 21, Paragraph 7 of the Water Supply and Waterworks Installation Act and Article 10, Paragraph 10 of the Enforcement Decree of the same law. Actual performance may vary depending on usage conditions.

-Heavy Metal Filtration (9 types): Mercury/Lead/Arsenic/Cadmium (filtered 90–100%); Iron/Aluminum (filtered 80–100%); Copper (filtered 70–100%); Zinc (filtered 70–80.9%); Manganese (filtered 80–90.9%). Results are based on internal testing of the All-Puri Filter System (February 2024). Actual performance may vary depending on usage conditions.

-Norovirus filtration (99.99%) was tested under controlled conditions by Norogen Co., Ltd. (December 2021), with a 2.0 LPM flow rate. Results may vary depending on usage conditions.

 

4)WQA Certification

-Certification applies to the All-Puri Filter System, not the purifier product.

-Model: All-Puri Filter System

-Validity: 5 years

-Certification details: WQA Certification

-Microplastic filtration performance is based on testing by WQA (June 2024) and certification of heavy metal adsorption and virus-clear filters under NSF/ANSI 42 standards (Class 1). Results may vary based on usage.

-Test Method: A water sample with an average microplastic concentration of 440,000 particles/mL (0.5–1.0 μm in size) was passed through the filter at a flow rate of 0.3 gpm, and the number of particles in the filtered water was measured.

 

5)Adjustable Temperature-The temperature range for hot water is as follows. However, the actual temperature may vary depending on the user’s environment and usage patterns.• 85℃: 80–90℃• 75℃: 70–80℃• 40℃: 35–45℃-Due to the intermediate flow path, there may be up to a 10-second waiting time when dispensing hot water, during which the hot water icon will blink.-The temperature of the first cup of hot water dispensed immediately after dispensing cold or purified water may be lower than the selected temperature.-Due to the intermediate flow path, there may be up to a 1-second waiting time when dispensing cold water, during which the cold water icon will blink.-The temperature of the first cup of cold water dispensed immediately after dispensing hot or purified water may be higher than usual.-For safety reasons, the continuous dispensing feature is not available for hot water.

 

6)LG ThinQ™

-A home Wi-Fi environment is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.

-Download the LG ThinQ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and connect to Wi-Fi to use LG ThinQ functions.

-During initial setup, both the smartphone and water purifier must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. The purifier must remain connected to the registered Wi-Fi network for ongoing operation.

 

7)Filter Delivery

-The filter delivery service is available only with a subscription to appliance care or self-management plans.

How do I sanitize the water pipes/spout?

The high-temperature sanitization function of the water pipes automatically sanitizes the pipes through which cold, hot, and purified water flows once a week. It takes about 30 minutes including the cold water module once every 4 weeks.

When sanitizing the spout, please place a container of 500 ml or larger under the spout as hot water will be dispensed, press and hold the Sanitize Spout button for at least 3 seconds, and then press the Dispense button.

You can check the sanitization history through the LG ThinQ app. If you have turned off the high-temperature water pipe sanitization schedule function in the LG ThinQ app, high-temperature water pipe sanitization will not be automatically activated.

*The scope of high-temperature sanitization is limited to the water pipes from the filter to the dispensing valve.

How do I schedule high-temperature water pipe sanitization using the smartphone app?

1. Tap the water purifier icon in the LG ThinQ App.

2. Select the '>' icon in the high-temperature sanitization window or select "Schedule high-temperature water pipe sanitization' in the Settings.

3. Tap the '>' icon in Schedule Sanitization.

4. Set the desired scheduled time and tap the Save button.

The water pipe high-temperature sanitization function isn't working.

If the valve at the source water supply or the water supply valve of the water tap is closed, the water pipe sanitization function will not work. Please open the source water valve or water supply valve.

How much space will I need to install the product?

To install the faucet, you will need to drill a 28 mm hole in your sink or countertop, with enough room for the deco ring (52 mm) and fixings (60 mm).

The underside of the sink requires about 10 cm of space in addition to the product size (W 170 mm x D 410 mm x H 420 mm).

How do I set the sound and adjust the volume of the water purifier using the smartphone app?

1. Tap the water purifier icon in the LG ThinQ App.

2. Tap the 'ⓘ' icon in the top right corner of the screen, then tap the Settings window.

3. On the Settings page, select 'Product sound settings' to turn the water purifier's sounds on or off. You cannot adjust the volume.

The faucet touch functions aren't working.

The drinking water faucet is touch-operated, with both the picture and text areas being touch-sensitive.

The color of the lamp on the Dispense button has changed.

This function alerts you when it is time to replace your filter when your water usage is nearing the effective water level.

You can continue to use the product as normal for a while even if the lamp color changes, but please replace the filter as soon as possible for cleaner water.

How should I take care of the exterior of the faucet?

The faucet is an electronic device which should not be cleaned by pouring water on it but by wiping it with a dry cloth and a small amount of water.

Please do not use a scrubber to clean it as it may scratch the exterior or erase the printed text.

How do I clean the faucet?

The faucet is cleaned when we visit. If you wish to clean it, you can wipe the outside with a soft cloth and clean the inside with the brush provided when we visit or a commercially available large-sized interdental toothbrush.

(After cleaning, drain and discard a certain amount of water (about 30 seconds) before use.)

