GENERAL REQUIREMENTS FOR BLOOD DONATION

* You are in good health

* Aged between 17-70 years old for regular donors

* Aged between 17-60 years old for new donors

* Those aged 17 years old need to obtain written consent from parents/guardian

* Those aged 60 and above must provide a supporting Medical Report

* Weigh at least 45kg

* Minimum 5 hours of sleep

* Free from any medical problem

* Have taken a meal prior to donation

* Interval of three months from your last donation

•For females; not pregnant/breastfeeding or having menstruation (Day 1-3)

* Have resided in Malaysia for at least 1 year (for non-Malaysians)

* Not involved in high risk lifestyle or activities (example: intravenous drug use, multiple sexual partners, men who have sex with men)

* Donors who are on regular medication must bring along their medication for on-site doctor's consultation. Not consuming traditional herbs or supplements at least 24 hours prior.

* Identification document available (IC/Passport)

SYARAT ASAS PENDERMA DARAH

* Sihat tubuh badan

* Berumur di antara 17-70 tahun untuk yang pernah menderma

* Berumur di antara 17-60 untuk pertama kali menderma

* 17 tahun perlu dapatkan kebenaran bertulis daripada ibubapa/penjaga

* Bagi yang berumur 60 dan ke atas perlu kemukakan Laporan Kesihatan)

* Berat badan melebihi 45kg ke atas

* Tidur minimum 5 jam

* Tiada masalah kesihatan

* Telah mengambil makanan sebelum menderma darah

* Pendermaan terakhir 3 bulan lepas

* Bagi penderma wanita; tidak mengandung, tidak datang haid, tidak menyusukan anak

* Menetap di Malaysia sekurang-kurangnya 1 tahun (bagi bukan warganegara)

* Tidak mengamalkan tingkah laku gaya hidup berisiko tinggi: (contoh pengambilan dadah, bertukar-tukar pasangan seks, perhubungan sejenis)

* Membawa dokumen pengenalan diri (Kad Pengenalan/Passport)