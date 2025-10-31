We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GENERAL REQUIREMENTS FOR BLOOD DONATION
* You are in good health
* Aged between 17-70 years old for regular donors
* Aged between 17-60 years old for new donors
* Those aged 17 years old need to obtain written consent from parents/guardian
* Those aged 60 and above must provide a supporting Medical Report
* Weigh at least 45kg
* Minimum 5 hours of sleep
* Free from any medical problem
* Have taken a meal prior to donation
* Interval of three months from your last donation
•For females; not pregnant/breastfeeding or having menstruation (Day 1-3)
* Have resided in Malaysia for at least 1 year (for non-Malaysians)
* Not involved in high risk lifestyle or activities (example: intravenous drug use, multiple sexual partners, men who have sex with men)
* Donors who are on regular medication must bring along their medication for on-site doctor's consultation. Not consuming traditional herbs or supplements at least 24 hours prior.
* Identification document available (IC/Passport)
SYARAT ASAS PENDERMA DARAH
* Sihat tubuh badan
* Berumur di antara 17-70 tahun untuk yang pernah menderma
* Berumur di antara 17-60 untuk pertama kali menderma
* 17 tahun perlu dapatkan kebenaran bertulis daripada ibubapa/penjaga
* Bagi yang berumur 60 dan ke atas perlu kemukakan Laporan Kesihatan)
* Berat badan melebihi 45kg ke atas
* Tidur minimum 5 jam
* Tiada masalah kesihatan
* Telah mengambil makanan sebelum menderma darah
* Pendermaan terakhir 3 bulan lepas
* Bagi penderma wanita; tidak mengandung, tidak datang haid, tidak menyusukan anak
* Menetap di Malaysia sekurang-kurangnya 1 tahun (bagi bukan warganegara)
* Tidak mengamalkan tingkah laku gaya hidup berisiko tinggi: (contoh pengambilan dadah, bertukar-tukar pasangan seks, perhubungan sejenis)
* Membawa dokumen pengenalan diri (Kad Pengenalan/Passport)