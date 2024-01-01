We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
I leverage 100% of my efforts. I am fully immersed,
whether in swimming or music.
I tap into the best version of myself, every moment.
I seek to inspire others to live to their fullest, too.
With my potential to foster benign impact,
I grow ever earnest in my endeavors.
Warming up with TONE Free Fit heightens
my focus to its maximum.
I gear up for my swim, monitored by StanbyME.
After training, I get on my gram for music work.
Razor-sharp focus anytime,
anywhere
#HustleLight
#HustleRight
Ideas spark at any moment.
That’s why the gram is ideal for doing the work
whenever inspo strikes.
Make any place as good as your studio
as long as you’ve got the gram by your side.
Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty
The new 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor
and Dolby Atmos sound
Long-lasting battery and sturdy
nano carbon and magnesium construction
Lean into
your inner self
#concentration
#mindcontrol
swimming
Unlock the power of
your mind with TONE Free
During my warm up, TONE Free lets me stay noiseproof,
maximizing my concentration to fix it onto myself.
All-around immersion
with foolproof noise cancelling
IP67-rated water resistance
rids you of worries of sweat or rain
Air circulation design keeps
your ears comfortable and cool
