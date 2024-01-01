We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38L Charcoal Lighting Heater Microwave Oven
All Spec
GENERAL FEATURE
-
Cooking Capacity
38L
-
Power Output
900W
-
Grill
1100W
-
Max Convention
2150W
-
Max Combination
2150W
-
Material
Stainless steel interior
-
Large Turntable
Φ360 mm
-
Drop Down Door Open Type
Yes
-
Clock
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
DIMENSION (W X H X D) MM
-
Interior
393 x 250 x 368
-
Exterior
556 x 342 x 566
-
Packed
633 x 404 x 614
PROGRAMMES
-
Auto Defrost
Yes
-
Active Convection
Yes
-
Multi Temp Controller
Yes
-
Chef Recipe
Yes
-
Healthy Fry
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.