23L Cooking Capacity
All Spec
GENERAL FEATURE
-
Cooking Capacity
23L
-
Power Output
800W
-
Recessed Turn Table System
Φ284 mm
-
Smart LED Display
Yes
-
Clock
Yes
-
Quick Deforst
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
DIMENSION (W X H X D) MM
-
Interior
328 x 213 x 341
-
Exterior
485 x 280 x 385
-
Packed
569 x 335 x 457
PROGRAMMES
-
Auto Defrost
Yes
-
Auto Reheat
Yes
-
Malaysian Menu
Yes
