The Definition Of The Excellent Picture Quality Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size
23.8 (60.452 cms)
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250 nit
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5000000:1
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
178/178
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.27 x 0.27
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes
-
Base detachable
Yes
POWER
-
Normal On(Typ.)
27W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black (High Glossy)
-
Back Cover Color
Black (High Glossy)
-
Stand Color
Transparent
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set
542 x 182 x 428
-
Box
610 x 388 x 126
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set
3.5
-
Box
4.2
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
