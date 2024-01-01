We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED LCD Monitor, 23" Full HD E50 Series.
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
LED Monitor
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
23
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000,000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
H:176/V:170
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Smart Package
Yes
-
Detachable 2-way Stand
Yes
-
EZ Control OSD
Yes
-
Auto-Resolution
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
560x198x428
-
Set (without Stand)
560x40x355
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.3kg
-
Set (without Stand)
3.0kg
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
3 Years
