27” UltraGear™ QHD IPS gaming monitor | 300Hz, 1ms, DisplayHDR™ 400
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clarity that keeps you in control
With its 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth.
The 1440p resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making
key visual elements easy to follow.
Immerse in true colors, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.
Overwhelming speed,
diving into gaming with
1ms (GtG)
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG),
reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time,
lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Smooth motion,
infinite play
Minimize tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and NVDIA-tasted, officially validated G-SYNC®
compatibility on a 4K gaming monitor. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth,
crystal-clear gameplay.
Clutter-free, sleek design
Experience hexagon lighting and virtually borderless design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, height and pivot adjustments.
The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI P3 95% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
300
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2328 x 0.2328 mm
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI P3 95% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI P3 90% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
300
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
Size [cm]
68.378
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
15W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Color Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Crosshair
YES
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
YES
VRR
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
810×165×465mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.68×539.1x239(UP) / 613.68x389.1x239(DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.68×365.77×57.44mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.4kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.47kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.4kg
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
45W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
26W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
33W
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES (Ver 2.1)
USB-C
YES(1ea)
