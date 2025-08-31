Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
27US500-W

27" UltraFine™ UHD IPS monitor | DCI-P3 90%, HDR10

Key Features

  • 27-inch UltraFine 4K (3840x2160) resolution displays breathtaking clarity and fine detail.
  • HDR10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) provides a more lifelike picture.
  • Ergonomic stand allowing you to create a comfortable computing environment through easy tilt adjustment.
  • You can divide the entire display into 6 through the app, change the theme design, and launch the video calling platform with mapped hotkeys with LG Switch app.
  • Mirror straight from your devices- Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay 2 (for Apple devices) or Screen Share (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.
LG UltraFine™ Display.

Experience stunning clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine™ display. It features a UHD IPS panel, 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, over 300nits of brightness, and a 3-side borderless design, making it an efficient workstation for illustrators, photographers, and video editors.

 

*Images simulated.

HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90% - See amazing colors

The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom left corner, there is a logo indicating HDR and DCI-P3 90%.

Our monitor supports industry standard HDR10 and DCI-P3 90% color gamut, delivering specific levels of color and brightness for dramatic, high-quality content.

 

*The images simulated. / *Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).

UHD 4K - Clarity with 8.29 million pixels

UHD 4K

Enjoy vivid and accurate color expression, thanks to UHD 4K.

 

*The images simulated.

Ergonomic design - Easy and comfy

Ergonomic design

The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal working experience through convenient tilt adjustment.

 

*The images simulated.

LG Switch app - Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

 

*The images simulated.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27US500 in the LG.com Support Menu.

What’s in the box

What’s in the box

1. Stand body  2. Stand base  3. Screws 4. Power adapter  5. HDMI cable  6. Quick Start Guide, Registration Card, Warranty

 

*The images simulated.

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554(H) * 0.1554(V)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    690x447x167

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x454.7x214.9

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x363.5x45.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.8

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y24

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    25W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    26W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    25W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

