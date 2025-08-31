We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraFine™ UHD IPS monitor | DCI-P3 90%, HDR10
27US500-W
Key Features
- 27-inch UltraFine 4K (3840x2160) resolution displays breathtaking clarity and fine detail.
- HDR10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) provides a more lifelike picture.
- Ergonomic stand allowing you to create a comfortable computing environment through easy tilt adjustment.
- You can divide the entire display into 6 through the app, change the theme design, and launch the video calling platform with mapped hotkeys with LG Switch app.
- Mirror straight from your devices- Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay 2 (for Apple devices) or Screen Share (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.
Experience stunning clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine™ display. It features a UHD IPS panel, 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, over 300nits of brightness, and a 3-side borderless design, making it an efficient workstation for illustrators, photographers, and video editors.
*Images simulated.
HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90% - See amazing colors
The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom left corner, there is a logo indicating HDR and DCI-P3 90%.
Our monitor supports industry standard HDR10 and DCI-P3 90% color gamut, delivering specific levels of color and brightness for dramatic, high-quality content.
*The images simulated. / *Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
UHD 4K - Clarity with 8.29 million pixels
UHD 4K
Enjoy vivid and accurate color expression, thanks to UHD 4K.
*The images simulated.
Ergonomic design - Easy and comfy
Ergonomic design
The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal working experience through convenient tilt adjustment.
*The images simulated.
LG Switch app - Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*The images simulated.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27US500 in the LG.com Support Menu.
What’s in the box
What’s in the box
1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3. Screws 4. Power adapter 5. HDMI cable 6. Quick Start Guide, Registration Card, Warranty
*The images simulated.
Key Feature
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
27
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554(H) * 0.1554(V)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
690x447x167
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x454.7x214.9
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x363.5x45.4
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.3
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.5
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.8
INFO
Product name
UHD
Year
Y24
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
25W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
26W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
25W
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
What people are saying
