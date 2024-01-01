We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CINEMA 3D Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
23
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.265 x 0.265
-
Brightness 2D (cd/m²)
250
-
Brightness 3D (cd/m²)
100
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Viewing Angle 2D (CR≥10)
170/160
-
Viewing Angle 3D
80/12
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Normal On(Typ.)
39W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
Less than 1W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
3D Effect
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
546x179x407
-
Wall Mount
Yes
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
3.5kg
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
FPR 3D Glass (2ea)
Yes
-
DDD Software Install CD and Manual
Yes
STANDARD
-
Compatible
Windows 7
