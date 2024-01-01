We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Full HD 3D Gaming Monitor W2363D
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
LCD Monitor
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
23
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
400
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Jack Position
side
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.2kg
-
Set (without Stand)
5kg
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
SET COLOUR
-
Front Colour
Black
-
B/Cover Colour
Black
-
Stand Colour
Black
-
Base
Black
-
Colour
Black
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution (Digital)
1920x1080
-
Recommended Resolution
1920x1080
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 - 83kHz (Analog / Digital)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 - 120Hz
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.