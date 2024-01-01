We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8" IPS Full HD Display with AMD FreeSync™
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
24"
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
75Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Display Resolution
FHD
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
200cd (Min) / 250cd (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
600:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
< 0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
< 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
17.5W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
20W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color Weakness Mode
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
Live Color Low Blue Light
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No Built-in Speaker
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
21.2" x 16.3" x 8.5"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
21.2" x 12.7" x 1.5"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
26.1" x 5.6" x 15.3"
-
With Stand Weight
7.3 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
5.9 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
9.9 lbs
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
75 x 75 mm
-
HDMI
Yes
