Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
23.8" IPS Full HD Display with AMD FreeSync™

Specs

Reviews

Support

23.8" IPS Full HD Display with AMD FreeSync™

24MP500-B

23.8" IPS Full HD Display with AMD FreeSync™

(0)
front view
Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    24"

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2745 x 0.2745 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    75Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    FHD

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    200cd (Min) / 250cd (Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio

    600:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    < 0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    < 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    17.5W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    20W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Color Weakness Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Crosshair®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • Live Color Low Blue Light

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No Built-in Speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    21.2" x 16.3" x 8.5"

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    21.2" x 12.7" x 1.5"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    26.1" x 5.6" x 15.3"

  • With Stand Weight

    7.3 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    5.9 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    9.9 lbs

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall Mount Size (mm)

    75 x 75 mm

  • HDMI

    Yes

Our picks for you