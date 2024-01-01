We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29" LG 21:9 UltraWide Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
29
-
Resolution
2560x1080 UltraWide Full HD
-
Display
IPS LED
-
Brightness
250nits
-
Color Gamut
Over 99% of sRGB Color Space
-
Viewing Angle
178(top-bottom) / 178(left-right)
-
Response Time
5ms GTG
-
Interface
HDMIx2, Headphone Out
-
Wall mount
Yes(75x75)
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
4-Screen Split (Mac® Compatible)
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
