21:9 UltraWide™ FHD IPS Monitor 29UM68
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Brightness(Typ.)
250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Response Time(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
SIGNAL INPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (ver1.4, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.2)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
AUDIO OUTPUT
-
Audio output (watt)
Speaker 5W*2
-
Audio Tuning
Maxx Audio
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100 ~ 240V
CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA7.0)
31W
-
Normal On(typ.)
48W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
HDMI
-
H-Frequency
30 ~ 90KHz
-
V-Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz
DISPLAYPORT
-
H-Frequency
30 ~ 90KHz
-
V-Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PIP
PIP mode in Screen Split
-
PBP
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes (DP 40~75Hz)
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5~20 Degree
DIMENSION
-
Set with Stand (W x D x H) (mm)
702.5 x 204.7 x 414.0
-
Set without Stand (W*D*H) (mm)
702.5 x 63.8 x 328.4
-
Box (mm)
780 x 143 x 412
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
75 x 75 (VESA compatible)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.4
-
Set (without Stand)
4.8
-
Box
7.5
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo (1 Color)
-
Handle
Hand hole
STANDARD
-
TCO
Yes (6.0)
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
undefined
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
EPA 7.0
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold)
-
Windows
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
